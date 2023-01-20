ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Cecilia White
3d ago

they are traitors, period, Life sentence ,they were active duty soldiers they knew better, no excuses should be accepted

Rich
3d ago

Nothing worse than a Marine that disobeys orders. Suffer on behalf of Trump. Don’t vote for him EVER, and convince everyone you know NEVER to support him again. Sorry you believed in the Orange Orangutan Terrorist.

Ali Du
3d ago

Treason is the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance.[1] This typically includes acts such as participating in a war against one's native country, attempting to overthrow its government, spying on its military, its diplomats, or its secret services for a hostile and foreign power, or attempting to kill its head of state. A person who commits treason is known in law as a traitor.[2]

CNN

CNN

