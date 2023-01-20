Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
WSET
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
cbs19news
Seeking applications for gardening programs for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Applications are currently being accepted for funding to help teach K-12 students about horticulture and gardening. The Piedmont Master Gardeners Association has renewed its grant program for projects teaching these topics to students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. According to a release, educators in public...
cbs19news
Eastwood hosts event to support ALS research
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted its first quarter philanthropy event to support someone in its community who was recently diagnosed with ALS. The mile-long walk/run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each...
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
cbs19news
ACPS speaks with other school divisions to improve practice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After numbers came out in the fall, Albemarle County realized its standards of learning assessment, or “SOL” pass rates, for students of color and low-income families were nowhere near where they should be. For the first time, five Virginia school divisions are...
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
WSET
'Smelled something burning:' Multiple Concord Fire crews respond to Dollar General
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Multiple crews were called out to the Dollar General in Concord on Saturday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene at 11:01 a.m. and spoke with workers who said they smelled something burning. The company searched the building and found...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue...
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
pagevalleynews.com
Man, woman and two dogs saved from Lucas Hollow blaze on Sunday night
STANLEY, Jan. 22 — On Sunday at 11:23 p.m., the Stanley Fire Department was called for a structure fire involving a house located at 519 Lucas Hollow Road, which sits about three miles south of Stanley. While en route to the call, the Page County Emergency Communication Center advised that two occupants were possibility trapped inside the house by the fire.
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
cbs19news
Pipe replacement work to close part of Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of a Nelson County road will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Cow Hollow Road will be closed to thru traffic between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. The closure will be in place between...
Ruckersville woman given suspended time on drug charge in Rapp Circuit Court
A Ruckersville woman given a second chance by Greene County Circuit Court back on December 20, 2021 for felony drug possession found herself in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday, facing a judge for sentencing on a similar charge. Sandra Adair Wynn, 40, admitted to Judge Stephen E. Sincavage that she’s "used poor judgement” in the past. According to a summary of facts presented in court Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff said law enforcement stopped Wynn for speeding at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Hillsboro Road in Huntly on June 6, 2021. Wynn gave Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Meade permission to search her vehicle and he "found...
