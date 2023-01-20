ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs19news

Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Seeking applications for gardening programs for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Applications are currently being accepted for funding to help teach K-12 students about horticulture and gardening. The Piedmont Master Gardeners Association has renewed its grant program for projects teaching these topics to students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. According to a release, educators in public...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Eastwood hosts event to support ALS research

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted its first quarter philanthropy event to support someone in its community who was recently diagnosed with ALS. The mile-long walk/run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

ACPS speaks with other school divisions to improve practice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After numbers came out in the fall, Albemarle County realized its standards of learning assessment, or “SOL” pass rates, for students of color and low-income families were nowhere near where they should be. For the first time, five Virginia school divisions are...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Man, woman and two dogs saved from Lucas Hollow blaze on Sunday night

STANLEY, Jan. 22 — On Sunday at 11:23 p.m., the Stanley Fire Department was called for a structure fire involving a house located at 519 Lucas Hollow Road, which sits about three miles south of Stanley. While en route to the call, the Page County Emergency Communication Center advised that two occupants were possibility trapped inside the house by the fire.
STANLEY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County

A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Pipe replacement work to close part of Nelson County road

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of a Nelson County road will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Cow Hollow Road will be closed to thru traffic between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. The closure will be in place between...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Ruckersville woman given suspended time on drug charge in Rapp Circuit Court

A Ruckersville woman given a second chance by Greene County Circuit Court back on December 20, 2021 for felony drug possession found herself in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday, facing a judge for sentencing on a similar charge. Sandra Adair Wynn, 40, admitted to Judge Stephen E. Sincavage that she’s "used poor judgement” in the past. According to a summary of facts presented in court Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff said law enforcement stopped Wynn for speeding at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Hillsboro Road in Huntly on June 6, 2021. Wynn gave Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Meade permission to search her vehicle and he "found...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA

