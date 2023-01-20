I’m one lucky gal. My husband’s favorite menu item is pasta -- any shape or recipe. He would opt for a pasta dish every meal of the day if that were an option. And that’s great because he is as tall and slim as the day we married. While he has no desire to actually prepare pasta, I love to cook. Add these things together and it’s pretty much a no-brainer that pasta is the foundation of frequent, tasty pasta meals in the Hunt home.

14 HOURS AGO