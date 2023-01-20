Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
SmarFinancial (SMBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post earnings...
NASDAQ
Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.25%. A...
NASDAQ
Brown & Brown (BRO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Brown & Brown (BRO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.64%. A...
NASDAQ
TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $46.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop...
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
NASDAQ
Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Concrete Pumping (BBCP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Accenture (ACN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $279.34, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
NASDAQ
What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers...
NASDAQ
HF Sinclair (DINO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HF Sinclair (DINO) closed the most recent trading day at $57.83, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company...
NASDAQ
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
NASDAQ
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.06, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
NASDAQ
Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?
Amazon AMZN , the global e-commerce and web services company, reports Q4 FY22 earnings on Thursday, February 2 after the market closes. February 2 is a big day for tech earnings with both Apple. AAPL. and Alphabet. GOOG. set to report earnings after the close. This last year has been...
NASDAQ
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG) closed the most recent trading day at $18.14, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas...
NASDAQ
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) closed at $7.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of...
Comments / 0