Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Democrats Dodge Questions On Ruben Gallego Vs. Kyrsten Sinema
The Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party has put leading Democratic officials in a very tight spot.
Yellen rejects minting $1T platinum coin to avoid US debt ceiling as a 'gimmick'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed the idea of minting a $1 trillion platinum coin to raise the debt limit without Congress as a "gimmick" that the Fed may not agree with.
