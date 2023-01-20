Read full article on original website
9 Best Restaurants For Endless All You Can Eat Sushi In NYC
There’s nothing more satisfying when you’re hungry than an all-you-can-eat challenge. More specifically, when you’re craving endless amounts of quality seafood like delicious California rolls or tuna sashimi. No matter what the occasion may be (date night idea or even a birthday celebration), all you can east sushi is never a bad idea, especially in NYC where some of the best sushi restaurants exist. If you’re looking for the best all you can eat sushi in NYC, look no further. These are the best spots to get round after round of deliciousness. Rakuzen AYCE Sushi is an Asian-fusion restaurant in Brooklyn (also with a Queens location) offering some of the best all you can eat sushi in NYC around! They have a diverse menu of rolls, sashimi, and dinner plates that offers something for everyone. Their mix and match option comes with six regular rolls, one specialty roll, one appetizer, and a can of soda for one set price, which is perfect for sampling a bit of everything. Plus, if someone in your group isn’t into sushi, they also offer a large selection of classic Asian entrees such as fried rice, teriyaki dishes, seafood, pad thai, and more.
New York City Now Has Its Own ‘Little L.A.’ Neighborhood…Apparently
As NYC opens its first legal marijuana dispensary, sober bars continue popping up everywhere, and veganuary took over menus across the city, it’s starting to become harder to deny that California trends haven’t been seeping their way into NYC’s framework. After the New York Times released Is New York Turning Into Los Angeles? by Michael M. Grynbaum, as hesitant as we are to admit, we have to wonder if Grynbaum’s got a point. So where is the supposed Little L.A. (‘LiLA’) in NYC? According to Grynbaum, it’s the new NoHo—former neighborhood of Basquiat and Mapplethorpe, he makes sure to mention. He references L.A. businesses like Gjelina, Reformation and Goop that have taken up shop in the area. Moreover, famous NYC institutions like the Jane have even shuttered with plans to become an NYC outpost for the exclusive West Coast private members club, San Vicente Bungalows.
18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite
Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
15 Best Online Shops For Flowery Delivery In NYC This Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and that means it’s time to get into the festive mood! I mean come on…what’s better than some gorgeous flowers on the 14th, right? Whether you’re in need of a bouquet for your Valentine’s Day date night, or you just want to spoil yourself with some stunning florals, we’ve gathered the best places online to order some flowers (along with some specials they’re doing). Check out these flowery delivery options below and get to ordering before the big day! This trendy delivery service is the perfect starting point for all of your Valentine’s...
‘Small Is Beautiful’ Celebrates The Global Miniature Art Movement & It’s Coming To NYC
The depth and creativity of Small Is Beautiful will be making big waves on Feb. 21st in New York at 718 Broadway. Join the waitlist to be the first to get tickets to this thoughtfully tiny spectacle, an exhibition featuring over 30 international artists and 130 pieces of art. Small but mighty, this artistic adventure will be unforgettable! This artistic universe that celebrates everything tiny first started through social networks, giving artists the freedom to express what Small Is Beautiful represents, in their own way. This experience showcases creators from all over the world, below are a handful of what visitors can expect.
You Must First Crack A Code In Order To Enter This Omakase Speakeasy & Museum
NYC is no stranger to unique speakeasies–from one disguised as a locksmith and shoe repair shop to one hidden away at the 28th St. subway station, bar owners and restauranteurs all across the city do a damn good job of thinking outside of the box. And, as of today, Tuesday, January 24, we’re adding another one onto the list! The Office of Mr. Moto is a brand new intimate speakeasy-style restaurant that offers the most mouthwatering omakase menu–that’s if you can get inside! Those who are able to score a seat at the new East Village spot will receive a letter from Mr. Moto himself, which must be carefully read in order to solve a cipher that hints at how to enter the hidden restaurant. A Victorian-era mailbox with a pin pad inside is stationed at the unassuming storefront, where visitors will have to enter the passcode from the cipher they decoded.
Michelin-Starred Korean Steakhouse COTE To Open New 3-Floor Dining Concept
Simon Kim, the owner of one of our fav spots to grab Korean BBQ in NYC, is opening a massive new 3-story eatery in Manhattan’s Midtown, and our mouths are already watering at the thought. Michelin-starred COTE, NYC’s first high-end Korean steakhouse, will get a new sister restaurant at 550 Madison Avenue, as reported by the NY Post. The Saudi investment company Olayan Group is currently completing a $300 million renovation of the building, including the new 15,000-square-foot dining concept, which will occupy the three lower levels. The restaurant, which is currently unnamed, will feature massive 60-foot ceilings with windows that overlook Madison Avenue and will provide diners with access to the tower’s new half-acre garden.
A Gigantic 18-Foot Golden Statue Is Gracing Madison Square Park
Madison Square Park welcomed its newest installation on Tuesday, January 17th from artist Shahzia Sikander that explores the theme of justice. Titled Havah… to breathe, air, life, the multimedia exhibition encompasses scultpure, video and augmented reality all into one. New Yorkers can check out the exhibition commissioned by Madison Square Park Conservancy and co-commissioned by Public Art of the University of Houston System on both the park grounds and at the Courthouse of the Appellate Division, First Department of the Supreme Court of the State of New York. Shahzia is most known for her works in miniatures. Therefore, Havah… to breathe, air, life marks her first major, site-specific, sculptural outdoor exhibition. With the two large-scale sculptures, she “reconsiders traditional representations of power,” shares the press release. “Through luminous allegorical female figures, Shahzia’s project asks who is historically represented and who wields power in the justice system, both symbolically and actually,” said Brooke Kamin Rapaport, Deputy Director and Martin Friedman Chief Curator of Madison Square Park Conservancy.
Take A Look Inside Newark’s New $2.7 Billion Terminal A
New Jersey’s largest design-build project in history has officially opened for operation! Boasting 33 gates and state-of-the-art technology across one million square feet, Newark’s new Terminal A is a sight to see. The entire project cost $2.7 billion. The hefty budget was the agency’s largest single investment in New Jersey history. In addition to a modernized check-in common area, the terminal features extensive dining and retail options and digital technology. Installations from nearly 30 local artists can be seen on display, as well as a public “immersive digital journey” by multimedia studio Moment Factory. “Newark Liberty’s new Terminal A will serve as a stunning showcase of the art, history and cuisine of the Garden State,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “This new terminal reflects the best of our region, and with monthly air passenger levels across the agency’s regional airports at record highs, the operational opening of this beautiful new terminal could not have come at a better time.”
Wall Street’s 42,000-Square-Foot Whole Foods Is Now Open
Organic-loving, upscale shopping, aisle strolling individuals will be delighted to know that NYC’s newest Whole Foods just opened up at 1 Wall Street. The Lower Manhattan location adds to the nearly 20 NYC locations across the boroughs. According to the company, the new store’s design features “Financial District inspired influences” and is otherwise known as One Wall Street. The 42,000-square-foot space offers 1,000+ local items, ranging from beers to meat to seafood. Shoppers at One Wall Street can grab a steaming cup of joe at the full-service coffee bar from Partners Coffee or grab a slice at the self service pizza station, reports Tribeca Citizen. According to Tribeca Citizen, the new location will be home to the Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP). This unique program seeks to promote business growth for a variety of up-and-coming brands. Through a completion of mentorship and education, these brand participants have the chance to join the list of Whole Foods suppliers and to be stocked on store shelves.
10 Best Arcades In NYC For A Day Of Fun And Games
No matter what age you are, no one’s too old for a few rounds at the arcade! With neon lights, pumpin’ pop music, and perks like tickets and prizes, there’s always a reason to play. Not to mention, there’s no better way for anyone with a competitive spirit to get fired up about besting all your friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia on the Dance Dance Revolution, or want to defeat your pal in a game of pool, we’ve put together a list of the best arcades in NYC for a few hours of fun! If you’re looking for an arcade in NYC that’s more than just another gaming zone, Wonderville is your new neighborhood hot spot. With near-daily events (from music appreciation to quirky quips like “how to become the perfect human”), every trip here is sure to be unique. Plus, they also have seasonal leagues to fuel your competitive spirit, movie nights, and a full bar to keep you well-fueled while you’re playing. Where: 1186 Broadway, Brooklyn
Plastic Utensils & Condiment Packets May Soon Be Banned From Your Takeout Bags
In an effort to reduce single-use plastic waste, plastic utensils and condiment packets may soon be missing from your takeout orders. The NYC Council just recently passed a bill that would bar restaurants from throwing these single-use items into your takeout bag unless specifically requested. Food service businesses that violate this bill would be subject to civil penalties, though warnings, rather than monetary penalties, would be given for violations occurring before July 1, 2024. The bill, dubbed the “Skip the Stuff” bill, is part of an effort to decrease plastic waste in NYC.
NYC Is Home To The Third Ugliest Building In The U.S.
When architects come up with plans for new buildings, we hardly believe that part of their plan is to make people say, “wow, that is the ugliest building I’ve ever seen.” However, sometimes it’s an inevitable fact that can’t be avoided. And alas, with each “ugly” building erected in a city, locals and tourists are the ones who have to pay the price. (Hence why many cities rely on the use of billboards to cover up urban decay and otherwise architectural eyesores). Buildworld decided they wanted to figure out exactly which buildings around the world are the ugliest. And so they did some digging on Twitter to find out, judged by trustworthy Twitter users, which buildings around the world are, at the end of the day, just downright ugly. After creating a long list of buildings around the world that are often said to be ugly, Buildworld sought out all the tweets that commented on the building’s appearance in a negative way, eventually coming up with a percentage of tweets that were negative about each building’s design.
18 Charming Things To Do In Chinatown, Manhattan
A visit to Manhattan’s Chinatown will make you feel like you’ve left New York altogether, and a quick walk through this downtown neighborhood fulfills all your foodie, speakeasy, and shopping needs. From dim sum and streets lined with fresh produce and exotic foods to endless family-run businesses and gorgeous lantern displays glowing in the night, a day frolicking through Chinatown is a day well-spent in our books. We’ve gathered together all the places that make Chinatown one of our fav NYC neighborhoods. From where to eat, where to drink, and where to shop, we’re covering it all. Table Of Contents
One Of NYC’s Buzziest New Plays “Lucy” Is Here For A Four-Week Run
Imagine hiring a nanny to look after your children only to find out she’s not who she seems to be. This plot of trust and family is the basis of Audible Theater’s Lucy, which was recently named one of the “Most Anticipated Shows in 2023” by Vulture. The world-premiere production is playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre in Manhattan from January 27th to February 25th. Written by Erica Schmidt, who also directed an all-female version of Macbeth, this thriller and dark comedy that is Lucy examines human emotions, especially those of new parents. With plot intricacies woven throughout and a dynamic cast, this thought-provoking play is not to be missed. Brooke Bloom (CSI: Miami, I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series) portrays the exhausted mom Mary who hires new nanny Ashling, played by Lynn Collins (The Walking Dead, True Blood, X-Men Origins: Wolverine). Young Lucy is played by Charlotte Surak (who also appeared in the Broadway play Waitress).
Stroll Under A Strikingly Colorful Iridescent Archway On NYC’s Waterfront
Last week, Brookfield Place revealed their newest installation Pulse Portal, a world-renowned art installation by innovative sculpture artist Davis McCarthy. The larger-than-life installation, which was seen recently at Burning Man, consists of a 20-foot archway that is so gorgeous you won’t be able to look away. Made from materials developed by NASA, the iridescent colors of the archway transform before your very eyes as you move around it or underneath it, making it feel almost as if you’re walking through a portal into a different universe. As you move around it the rainbow palette of colors changes, allowing for an ever-changing experience. The installation is the work of artist Davis McCarty, who grew up in the Philippines and Thailand before coming to America in 2003 to pursue art. McCarty’s work has been exhibited at museums, iconic buildings, and festivals around the globe.
This Captivating NYC Exhibit Debunks Parts Of The Titanic Movie
We checked out the compelling Titanic. The Exhibition experience in Manhattan. We learned a lot about the ship and the people on it during the visit. There were even personal items from passengers and pieces of the ship on display, it was a truly moving experience. For fans of the film, it’s also coming back to theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary during Valentine’s Day weekend in NYC! Go to the limited 3D showing in theaters and then head to the exhibit for a deeper look at this historic event. As much as we love the Titanic film, we also...
Asian Supermarket H Mart To Open An 8,500-Square-Foot Upper East Side Location
According to The Real Deal, who reports on NY’s real estate news, the beloved Asian supermarket’s next move will be to the Upper East Side. H Mart originated in Woodside back in 1982, though with an independent owner unaffiliated with the rest of the company according to H Mart spokesperson Sam Q. Kim. The grocery chain has since grown to have more than 97 locations across the U.S., including several locations in NYC. Its newest address will be 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville, a retail condo purchased for $8.7 million. The roughly 8,500-square-foot condo went for about $1,024/foot, and is located on the ground floor of a 13-story residential building between Second and Third avenues more or less across the street from a 45,000-square-foot Fairway.
Madonna’s World Tour Will Make 2 Stops In NYC & Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow
We’ve been “Hung Up” on Madonna since she first hit the music scene, so you can imagine our excitement when the pop-music queen announced her world tour and we saw that NYC was on the list! The tour was announced in a viral video in which the singer was accompanied by Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer. The video ends with Amy Schumer daring the Madonna to go on tour and perform her four decades worth of mega hits, and spoiler alert: Madonna agrees. “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” marks the singer’s 12th tour and kicks off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The 35-date tour will make stops in NY, Miami, Los Angeles, and more, before making its way to Europe and wrapping up on December 1 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
13 Lovely Things To Do In Little Caribbean, Brooklyn
One of Brooklyn’s most vibrant neighborhoods is along the avenues of Flatbush, Church, and Nostrand, dubbed “Little Caribbean.” It’s home to the largest Caribbean-American-LatinX community outside of the West Indies. The neighborhood got its official name back in 2017 thanks to Shelley Worrell, from caribBEING, a cultural organization amplifying the community and honoring the Caribbean Diaspora in NYC, leading the movement. From mouthwatering bakeries to unforgettable restaurants, there’s so many hidden gems throughout Brookyln’s Little Caribbean neighborhood to explore. And with the help of recommendations @littlecaribbeannyc, we’ve listed them below. Table Of Contents
