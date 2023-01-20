There’s nothing more satisfying when you’re hungry than an all-you-can-eat challenge. More specifically, when you’re craving endless amounts of quality seafood like delicious California rolls or tuna sashimi. No matter what the occasion may be (date night idea or even a birthday celebration), all you can east sushi is never a bad idea, especially in NYC where some of the best sushi restaurants exist. If you’re looking for the best all you can eat sushi in NYC, look no further. These are the best spots to get round after round of deliciousness. Rakuzen AYCE Sushi is an Asian-fusion restaurant in Brooklyn (also with a Queens location) offering some of the best all you can eat sushi in NYC around! They have a diverse menu of rolls, sashimi, and dinner plates that offers something for everyone. Their mix and match option comes with six regular rolls, one specialty roll, one appetizer, and a can of soda for one set price, which is perfect for sampling a bit of everything. Plus, if someone in your group isn’t into sushi, they also offer a large selection of classic Asian entrees such as fried rice, teriyaki dishes, seafood, pad thai, and more.

