Durham, NC

goduke.com

Duke Ranked Eighth in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll

DURHAM – With less than two weeks until the start of the 2023 Duke men's lacrosse season, preseason polls and prognostications continue to roll out. The Blue Devils open the campaign ranked eighth in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll. Virginia tops the rankings earning 14 of the first-place votes....
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Shut Out NC Central, 7-0

DURHAM – No. 20 Duke men's tennis closed out the weekend on a high note after defeating NC Central, 7-0, on Sunday night inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils finished the weekend 2-1 after victories over Memphis on Friday night and the Eagles on Sunday. Duke dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16 Harvard in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Johnson Collects All-America Honors from VolleyballMag

DURHAM – Duke volleyball senior outside hitter Gracie Johnson earned All-America honorable mention accolades by Volleyball Mag. Johnson adds the honor after being named first team All-ACC and AVCA All-East Coast Region. Johnson was Duke's engine the entire fall season, but that's no surprise with her impressive numbers on...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Making a Difference Through Team Impact

DURHAM -- Team IMPACT is a non-profit organization that matches children diagnosed with serious chronic or terminal illnesses and disabilities with college varsity sports teams across the country. Since 2011, the organization has been implemented on 726 campuses and has matched 2,588 children with 64,700 student-athletes. Once the children are matched with a team, they remain in the program for two years. Team IMPACT serves as an opportunity for student-athletes to inspire growth and independence among the children facing serious illnesses. Simultaneously, the program instills a sense of purpose and self-awareness within student-athlete participants beyond their sport.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Defeat Syracuse, 62-50

DURHAM – Behind a balanced offensive attack and solid defense down the stretch, No. 13 Duke women's basketball registered a 62-50 victory over Syracuse Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Shayeann Day-Wilson led the Duke (17-2, 7-1 ACC) scoring effort for the second consecutive game with 16 points while...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Travels to Virginia Tech For Big Monday Matchup

Duke is back on the road for ESPN's Big Monday to battle Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. The Blue Devils, playing their first of three Saturday-Monday sets in ACC play, are coming off a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami Saturday at Cameron Indoor, where Duke is 10-0 this season.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Close Hokie Invitational with Four Event Wins

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Duke track and field team closed out the Hokie Invitational with another solid showing on Saturday as the Blue Devils won four events, set a top-five program mark and recorded 15 top-five placements. TOP PERFORMANCES. Max Forte picked up the Blue Devils' first win of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
goduke.com

Roach Returns as Duke Beats No. 17 Miami, 68-66

Box Score DURHAM – Duke used a team-high 17 points from Kyle Filipowski and 14 points from Jeremy Roach in his return to the court to defeat No. 17 Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3) finished with four players in double-figures as Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Filipowski snagged 14 rebounds to complete his ninth double-double, and third consecutive, while Dereck Lively II grabbed double-digit boards for the first time in his career, finishing with 10 rebounds.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Four Program Records Fall On First Day of Hokie Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Duke track and field got off to a blazing start at the Hokie Invitational on Friday as the Blue Devils rewrote the school record books in four events on the first day of competition. In addition to establishing new program bests in the 60m dash, men's...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to North Carolina in ACC Opener

DURHAM – Duke wrestling fell 37-6 to North Carolina on Friday night in its first ACC matchup of the season. Decisions from seniors Vincent Baker and Jonah Niesenbaum made up the Blue Devils' six points. Baker defeated Max Shaw of North Carolina in a tight 3-2 decision, improving to...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Goes 8-2 at the Philly Invitational

PHILADELPHIA - The Duke fencing team closed out its day at the Philadelphia Invitational with eight combined team victories Saturday. The seventh-ranked Duke men went 4-1 and captured wins over NJIT (19-8), Lafayette (23-4), Johns Hopkins (16-11) and No. 8 Penn (14-13). The 10th-ranked women also posted a 4-1 showing...
DURHAM, NC

