FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Duke Ranked Eighth in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
DURHAM – With less than two weeks until the start of the 2023 Duke men's lacrosse season, preseason polls and prognostications continue to roll out. The Blue Devils open the campaign ranked eighth in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll. Virginia tops the rankings earning 14 of the first-place votes....
goduke.com
Blue Devils Shut Out NC Central, 7-0
DURHAM – No. 20 Duke men's tennis closed out the weekend on a high note after defeating NC Central, 7-0, on Sunday night inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils finished the weekend 2-1 after victories over Memphis on Friday night and the Eagles on Sunday. Duke dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16 Harvard in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader.
goduke.com
Johnson Collects All-America Honors from VolleyballMag
DURHAM – Duke volleyball senior outside hitter Gracie Johnson earned All-America honorable mention accolades by Volleyball Mag. Johnson adds the honor after being named first team All-ACC and AVCA All-East Coast Region. Johnson was Duke's engine the entire fall season, but that's no surprise with her impressive numbers on...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Making a Difference Through Team Impact
DURHAM -- Team IMPACT is a non-profit organization that matches children diagnosed with serious chronic or terminal illnesses and disabilities with college varsity sports teams across the country. Since 2011, the organization has been implemented on 726 campuses and has matched 2,588 children with 64,700 student-athletes. Once the children are matched with a team, they remain in the program for two years. Team IMPACT serves as an opportunity for student-athletes to inspire growth and independence among the children facing serious illnesses. Simultaneously, the program instills a sense of purpose and self-awareness within student-athlete participants beyond their sport.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Defeat Syracuse, 62-50
DURHAM – Behind a balanced offensive attack and solid defense down the stretch, No. 13 Duke women's basketball registered a 62-50 victory over Syracuse Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Shayeann Day-Wilson led the Duke (17-2, 7-1 ACC) scoring effort for the second consecutive game with 16 points while...
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Virginia Tech For Big Monday Matchup
Duke is back on the road for ESPN's Big Monday to battle Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. The Blue Devils, playing their first of three Saturday-Monday sets in ACC play, are coming off a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami Saturday at Cameron Indoor, where Duke is 10-0 this season.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Hokie Invitational with Four Event Wins
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Duke track and field team closed out the Hokie Invitational with another solid showing on Saturday as the Blue Devils won four events, set a top-five program mark and recorded 15 top-five placements. TOP PERFORMANCES. Max Forte picked up the Blue Devils' first win of...
goduke.com
Roach Returns as Duke Beats No. 17 Miami, 68-66
Box Score DURHAM – Duke used a team-high 17 points from Kyle Filipowski and 14 points from Jeremy Roach in his return to the court to defeat No. 17 Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3) finished with four players in double-figures as Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Filipowski snagged 14 rebounds to complete his ninth double-double, and third consecutive, while Dereck Lively II grabbed double-digit boards for the first time in his career, finishing with 10 rebounds.
goduke.com
Four Program Records Fall On First Day of Hokie Invitational
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Duke track and field got off to a blazing start at the Hokie Invitational on Friday as the Blue Devils rewrote the school record books in four events on the first day of competition. In addition to establishing new program bests in the 60m dash, men's...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to North Carolina in ACC Opener
DURHAM – Duke wrestling fell 37-6 to North Carolina on Friday night in its first ACC matchup of the season. Decisions from seniors Vincent Baker and Jonah Niesenbaum made up the Blue Devils' six points. Baker defeated Max Shaw of North Carolina in a tight 3-2 decision, improving to...
goduke.com
Duke Goes 8-2 at the Philly Invitational
PHILADELPHIA - The Duke fencing team closed out its day at the Philadelphia Invitational with eight combined team victories Saturday. The seventh-ranked Duke men went 4-1 and captured wins over NJIT (19-8), Lafayette (23-4), Johns Hopkins (16-11) and No. 8 Penn (14-13). The 10th-ranked women also posted a 4-1 showing...
