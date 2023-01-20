Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
Radio Ink
Andrew Giuliani Joins WABC in New York
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is joining Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM), the station announced on Monday. Giuliani will work as a contributor for the station’s morning program, Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg. He will also guest co-host Cats at Night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., usually hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis.
earthsattractions.com
Should I Take the Bus? The Pros and Cons of Taking Public Transport To New York City
New York City is a place that continues to grow in popularity with tourists and business people alike. In recent years, the use of public transport has become increasingly popular as a method of reaching the Big Apple. This is likely because it can be more cost-effective, and convenient, and it is also better for the environment.
Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage
NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
insideradio.com
News Bites: Andrew Giuliani, Bloomberg Radio, ‘Rising Above.’
Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor and talk WABC New York (770) host Rudy Giuliani joins the Red Apple Media station’s “Sid & Friends In the Morning,” hosted by Sid Rosenberg, as a “contributing friend.” Giuliani will also guest co-host “Cats At Night,” the 5-6pm weekday show hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis. “After working in the White House and taking a run at the Governorship of New York, Andrew brings an insider’s perspective on national, state, and local political issues to WABC Radio and its listeners,” Catsimatidis said in a news release. Giuliani was a special assistant to the President and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration. A lifelong New Yorker, Giuliani unsuccessfully ran for Governor of New York State in 2021.
Brazilian drag performer IDs Santos in photos
Santos has said he was not the Brazilian drag artist known as “Kitara.”
Storm to drench New York as city experiences longest stretch without snow
The Big Apple’s snow drought is set to continue at least for the next few days — with rain instead expected to drench the region late into Monday. Flakes may fall on some parts of the Northeast Sunday, but not New York, as the city experiences its longest stretch without significant snowfall in recent history. “It’s just rain between now and this time tomorrow,” Fox meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Sunday. A storm is expected to bring a torrential downpour Sunday into Monday along the I-95 corridor all the way to Boston, as well as in the New York metro area. While...
Construction worker deaths reach 5-year high as lawmakers seek to hold companies responsible
Last year, 22 New York City construction workers died on the job, the deadliest in the last five years. Twenty-two construction workers were killed in New York City while on the job last year, according to newly released federal data, the highest in at least five years. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD
A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Wednesday, according to police. Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD. A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria...
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
boropark24.com
Viznitzer Rebbe to Arrive Sunday, Will Raise Funds for Enormous New Shul in Bnei Brak
The Viznitzer Rebbe, shlit"a, is set to arrive in New York on Sunday morning, and will reside with his regular host, Reb Chaim Leib Rosenberg. The Rebbe will daven a number of tefillos during the week at his beis medrash on 47th Street in Boro Park. The purpose of the...
Bank To Close ATMs in NYC At Night, Blames Rising Crime
Chase Bank has announced that it will close down some of its ATMs in New York City at night because of “rising crime and vagrancy.”
Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
It's the first snowfall for 2023 and we could be see a lot of snow and ice by the time that we are done this week. The last thing that we want is for someone to slip and fall on the sidewalk in front of our home or apartment. if...
Mayor Adams needs to call out exactly who’s handcuffing NYC on crime
The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce hosted its first-ever Anti-Crime Summit Thursday. That the chamber thought the event was necessary is a bad sign: If things were going well, it would leave the pols to it. The mayor retains a lot of goodwill, largely because he’s not Bill de Blasio — but he’s running out of time for spectacular early results. Eric Adams’ summit speech illustrated the problem: The mayor can’t decide whether he wants to declare victory or issue a crisis call for help. He ended on the victory note, telling the crowd, “We’re in a good place, New York. “New York is back,”...
Traffic cameras with sound meters catch souped-up cars, bikes with illegal noise levels in NYC
At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
