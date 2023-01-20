Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Saipem Scores Deals Worth $900 Million
Italian engineering company Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately $900 million. The first contract – in partnership with the Brazilian arm of Aker Solutions – has been awarded by Total Energies, for the Lapa Southwest Development Project, a deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic, 270 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paulo, in Brazil.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Representatives at PVM Oil Associates, Fitch Solutions, EIR and Westwood offered their views on the U.S. shale market. Read full article here. Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?. Analysts...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Adds HSBC, ADCB, EFG on Mega IPO Of Gas Unit
ADNOC has added banks including HSBC and EFG to help arrange the planned initial public offering of its natural gas business, sources said. — Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has added banks including HSBC Holdings Plc and EFG Hermes to help arrange the planned initial public offering of its natural gas business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
