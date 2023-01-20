Elle King Is Digging Her ‘Newly Bought Cowboy Boots’ Into Country Music

Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Effingham Radio
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, & Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley Memorial
On Sunday (January 22nd), family, friends and well-wishers paid their final respects to Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis at Graceland. Lisa Marie, the 54-year-old mother of four, died in Los Angeles on January 12th after suffering a cardiac arrest. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose spoke before...
