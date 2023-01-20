ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Effingham Radio

Rockers Remember David Crosby

The tributes pour in for the late-David Crosby, who died on January 19th of undisclosed causes at the age of 81. His son, James Raymond, who had been given up for adoption in the early-1960's and finally connected with “Croz” in 1994, posted a loving tribute. Soon after meeting, the pair became frequent collaborators, with Raymond both writing with his father and touring with him extensively over the decades.
