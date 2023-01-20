ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

After One Episode, ‘The Bachelor’ Already Has a Racism Scandal

Bachelor Nation will never know peace. We’re just one episode into The Bachelor Season 27, and Zach Shallcross’ frontrunner—24-year-old Texas native Greer Blitzer—is already apologizing for the franchise’s latest racism scandal. She posted her apology Tuesday via Instagram Stories, writing that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”Like most Bachelor-related scandals, this one’s apparently been brewing online for a while. Months ago, a Reddit user posted screenshots that appeared to display the future contestant defending another student who’d worn blackface, as well an image in which she wore a...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy