Bachelor Nation will never know peace. We’re just one episode into The Bachelor Season 27, and Zach Shallcross’ frontrunner—24-year-old Texas native Greer Blitzer—is already apologizing for the franchise’s latest racism scandal. She posted her apology Tuesday via Instagram Stories, writing that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”Like most Bachelor-related scandals, this one’s apparently been brewing online for a while. Months ago, a Reddit user posted screenshots that appeared to display the future contestant defending another student who’d worn blackface, as well an image in which she wore a...

TEXAS STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO