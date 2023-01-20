ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

KOLD-TV

New suicide hotline getting more than 4,000 calls a month in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Six months into its debut, the 988 suicide hotline is getting more calls than the old 10-digit number for a whole year. In 2021, which was the last full year when the 10-digit number was in use there were over 2 million calls. Since the 988 number debuted less than 6 months ago, there’s already been more than 2 million calls, texts and chats.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Mesa man and relative charged with multiple counts of tax fraud

PHOENIX — An East Valley man and his relative were found guilty for their roles in conspiracies to defraud the IRS and commit wire fraud on Wednesday, officials said. Walid Khater of Mesa, 37, and Omar Khater of New Jersey, 32, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and one count of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

