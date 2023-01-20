Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Greer Blitzer? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023
It's time for a new season of 'The Bachelor' which means a new cast of women hoping to find love. Here's everything we know about Zach Shallcross's contestant, Greer Blitzer.
Miley Cyrus Reveals Her New Years Resolution
Miley Cyrus hosted her 'New Year's Eve Party,' also revealing her goal for 2023. Here's what we know about the 'Flowers' singer and her resolution.
