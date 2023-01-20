Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Says West's Deliveries of New Weapons to Kyiv Will Lead to Global Catastrophe
(Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of...
US News and World Report
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
US News and World Report
Russia Now Engaged in a ‘Real’ War With the West Over Ukraine: Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat on Monday said the invasion of Ukraine no longer represents a hybrid conflict but rather a “real” war between Russia and the West – a troubling escalation in rhetoric that aligns with growing concerns that Moscow is preparing to lash out at new NATO support for Kyiv.
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
US News and World Report
Berlin Not Blocking Export of Tanks to Ukraine, EU Diplomat Says
WARSAW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Germany is not blocking the re-export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday, after Poland vowed to send some as long as other countries did too. The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2, one of the most widely used Western tanks,...
US News and World Report
Who Let the Hawks Out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks
(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
US News and World Report
Russia Declares U.S. Sakharov Foundation 'Undesirable'
(Reuters) - In an echo of the Cold War, Russian authorities blacklisted on Monday a U.S.-based foundation named for Andrei Sakharov, the late Soviet-era dissident physicist known for supporting nuclear disarmament, international cooperation, and human rights. Due to "a study of received materials," the prosecutor general's office said, the Andrei...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Finland, Sweden Are Ready to Join NATO Alliance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Finland and Sweden are ready to join the NATO alliance, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran.
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Says No Support for Sweden's NATO Bid
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO's expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning...
US News and World Report
EU Ministers Agree on New Package of Sanctions Against Iran
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU ministers on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said. "Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail.
US News and World Report
Russian Tycoon Tells Kremlin: Tolerate, Don't Punish Dissident Remote Workers
LONDON (Reuters) - One of Russia's richest tycoons called on the authorities on Monday to tolerate rather than punish hundreds of thousands of workers who have fled abroad due to Moscow's war in Ukraine, arguing that the country needs their brain power. "People who work for our economy from abroad...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Inflation Slows to 234% in 2022, Vice President Says
CARACAS (Reuters) - Inflation in Venezuela hit 234% in 2022, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday, representing a slowdown from the previous year, as the South American country struggles with a deep and lengthy economic crisis. Rodriguez provided the inflation rate during a meeting with Turkish and Venezuelan business...
US News and World Report
Rheinmetall Could Deliver 139 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - RND
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND. Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia's invasion.
US News and World Report
Germany Starts Deploying Patriot Air Defence Units to Poland
GNOIEN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes. Two men were killed by a stray...
US News and World Report
Erdogan to Sweden: Don't Expect Turkish Support for NATO Bid After Stockholm Protest
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and against Sweden's bid...
US News and World Report
Russia Increases Shelling in Regions Outside Ukraine's Donbas - Officials
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern regions outside the main front line in the Donbas industrial area, officials from the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions said on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry said a recent offensive had put its army's units in more advantageous positions along the Zaporizhzhia...
US News and World Report
Russia, Estonia Expel Ambassadors Amid 'Destroyed' Relations
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other's countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d'affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine. In a show of solidarity with...
US News and World Report
NATO's Baltic States, Russia Remove Ambassadors as Diplomatic Relations Downgraded
(Reuters) -NATO and EU members Estonia and Latvia told their Russian ambassadors to leave after Moscow said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing it of "total Russophobia." Estonia, Latvia and their Baltic neighbour Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide...
Comments / 1