ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Google cutting 12,000 jobs amid widening tech industry layoffs

By The Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1824pu_0kLaEBH700

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.

CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company’s news blog .

The firings adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry. Just this month, there have been at least 48,000 job cuts announced by major companies in the sector.

IU expert explains what to do if you get laid off

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations.

The jobs being eliminated “cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” Pichai said.

In a regulatory filing late last year, the company said that it employed nearly 187,000 people.

Pichai said that Google, founded nearly a quarter of a century ago, was “bound to go through difficult economic cycles.”

“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” he wrote.

Salesforce cuts about 10% of its workforce

There will be job cuts in the U.S. and in other countries, according to Pchai’s letter.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or nearly 5% of its workforce. Amazon has said it’s cutting 18,000 jobs, although that’s a fraction of its 1.5 million strong workforce. Facebook parent Meta is shedding 11,000 positions, or 13% of its workers, while business software maker Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of the total. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slashed jobs at the company after he acquired it last fall.

Employment in the U.S. has been resilient despite signs of a slowing economy, and there were another 223,000 jobs added in December. Yet the tech sector grew exceptionally fast over the last several years due to increased demand as employees began to work remotely.

CEOs of a number of companies have taken blame for growing too fast, yet those same companies, even after the latest round of job cuts, remain much larger than they were before the economic boom from the pandemic began.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
PRINCETON, IN
FOX59

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
INDIANA STATE
Boston

Yankee Candle announces layoffs, major Mass. office closure

The lab, distribution site, manufacturing plant and retails stores in South Deerfield will remain open. Yankee Candle’s corporate office in South Deerfield, Massachusetts is scheduled to close sometime during the company’s first quarter, according to a corporate spokesperson from Newell Brands, which owns the company. Employees are expected...
DEERFIELD, MA
FOX59

Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Indiana man among 3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(AP) — A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, an Indiana man, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence

INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that resulted in a guilty verdict and […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
FOX59

FOX59

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy