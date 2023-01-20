Read full article on original website
The Sandbox (SAND) Price Forecast – Why Metacade (MCADE) Will Outperform SAND in 2023
The Sandbox is one of crypto’s metaverse first-movers, but its epic decline during the 2022 bear market has left some investors dismayed. Are you wondering what’s in store for this leading metaverse token? Below, you’ll find a The Sandbox price forecast for 2023 and learn about Metacade – a project that many have predicted could significantly outperform SAND this year.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction – Metacade Could Surpass SHIB in the Upcoming Months
There has been a great deal of criticism of top meme coin projects such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu since their high-energy communities built up so much momentum and rocketed the projects up the crypto charts. However, both projects have been able to weather the bear market of 2022....
Is 2023 A Revamping Year For Crypto Gaming?
Crypto gaming saw robust financing despite the significant decline in blockchain game token prices. Venture capitalists – the ‘real OGs’ – continue to bet big on leading game studios, with experience and end product key factors. The Web3 game industry is in the “build” stage as...
Axie Infinity price shoots up 40% today: today’s top gainer
Axie Infinity (AXS) has hit a high of $13.83 today. AXS is today’s top gainer followed by STEPN coin. Here is a deep dive into what is causing today’s price surge. After a calm weekend with most cryptocurrencies consolidating their previous gains, Axie Infinity has started the week with a bang after climbing to a four-month high of $13.83.
2 reasons to buy Bitcoin at current levels
Bitcoin traded above $68k in November 2021 in what seemed to be a massive squeeze higher. But the enthusiasm quickly faded. In a little more than one year, hodlers saw their patience put to the test. The leading cryptocurrency fell back to earth, trading below $20k and triggering massive liquidations in many parts of the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin’s “hedge” narrative is dead, as speculative price action continues
Crypto has risen to start the year off the back of expectations that interest rates may be cut sooner than anticipated. This contrasts with the view that crypto is uncorrelated, proving it false. Assessing the price action of crypto through the pandemic and subsequent rate-raising cycle shows an extremely risky...
Aptos price up 249% in 14 days: Aptos NFT markets see increased activity
At press time, Aptos (APT) ‘s price is about $13.56 down 3.4% in 24 hours. However, the APT price has gone up by about 249.1% in the last 14 days. The Aptos NFT marketplace Topaz is seeing increased activity. Despite today’s price drop, the price of Aptos has risen...
