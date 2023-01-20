ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: No empathy for murder victims’ families

When Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of the state’s 17 death row inmates, she was not thinking about the protection of society, nor about the victims’ families, who cannot escape the memories of their loved ones’ murders. Many of these families were hardly given any notice that their loved ones’ murderers would no longer face a death sentence.
mybasin.com

NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM

The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Retired nurses can help shortage

While reading about the shortage of nurses/nurse educators, I had a “light bulb” moment; why not see if retired nurses would be willing to help ease some of the burden for nurse educators? (“Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita,” Jan. 15).
The Skanner News

Oregon Attorney General Announces 2023 Legislative Package

SALEM, OREGON—As the 2023 Oregon Legislature gets underway, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced her legislative policy priorities for the legislative session. The AG’s proposed legislation arises in large part from two long-standing attorney general task forces that helped develop major bills around comprehensive consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Other key pieces of her agenda include further codifying abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs case, and finally making DIY “ghost guns” illegal in Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Craigen’s murder conviction is overturned

SALEM – The Oregon Supreme Court yesterday (Thursday) upheld the Oregon Court of Appeals ruling that the murder conviction of George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is overturned. He was convicted of killing Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2011 in Milton-Freewater. The appellate court ruling was issued in 2021....
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
publicnewsservice.org

Bill Extends Food Aid to All Oregonians Regardless of Immigration Status

A big gap exists in who can receive food assistance in Oregon, and some lawmakers want to bridge the divide this session. Federal law excludes people who are undocumented from programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the country's largest food assistance program. The Food for All Oregonians bill would extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, U.S. Compacts of Free Association citizens and other Oregonians who arrived as immigrants or refugees.
kpic

Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers have been crowned

EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
focushillsboro.com

Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report

The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
ijpr.org

State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Oregon's Measure 110 addiction program

The Oregon Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020, is stemming the state’s addiction crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians struggle with addiction, and they have difficulty getting help. The law decriminalized low-level drug possession and directed people toward treatment programs funded with more than $100 million annually in cannabis tax revenues.
opb.org

Oregon State Hospital passes inspection, while judge’s ruling means stay limits will remain

Your browser does not support the audio element. Last week, a federal judge ruled that time limits for how long someone charged with a crime can stay at Oregon State Hospital will continue. This means the September order requiring the psychiatric facility to release patients facing misdemeanor charges in 90 days, felony charges in six months and more violent felonies within a year, will remain.
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become...
nbcrightnow.com

Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter escapes custody in Oregon

MISSION, Ore. — The Umatilla Tribal Police Department, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are asking for the public’s help locating escaped inmate Tom Redhawk Tias, who reportedly left the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services in St. Helens on January 16, 2023. The release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) reports Tias assaulted someone at the treatment facility, took off his monitoring device and left.
