Atlanta, GA

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia Recorder

Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed

You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
11Alive

4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
x1071.com

Woman Pleads Guilty To Fraudulent Check Cashing Scheme

A woman accused of participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to related charges. 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia has pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree theft and solicitation. Officers responded on November 9th to MidWestOne Bank, after a person tried to cash a fraudulent check. Bank staff denied the transaction, and the man left in a vehicle, which officers tracked. A passenger said she had been picked up by Johnson and 28 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta. The two offered her $500 to cash a $3,200 check, which she did. Later, Reese and Johnson were arrested. Johnson’s sentencing hearing is set for March 13.
FOX Carolina

13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank

ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
