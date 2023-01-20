A woman accused of participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to related charges. 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia has pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree theft and solicitation. Officers responded on November 9th to MidWestOne Bank, after a person tried to cash a fraudulent check. Bank staff denied the transaction, and the man left in a vehicle, which officers tracked. A passenger said she had been picked up by Johnson and 28 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta. The two offered her $500 to cash a $3,200 check, which she did. Later, Reese and Johnson were arrested. Johnson’s sentencing hearing is set for March 13.

