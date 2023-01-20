ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Social Sightings: Five Bowls of Ramen to Slurp ASAP

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. The longer the cold weather sticks around, the more soups we crave....
One of Denver's Best Sandwich Shops Has Reopened in a New Location

For years, Las Tortas has served fully loaded Mexican sandwiches from a small spot on Leetsdale Avenue. But a few months after landing on our list of the best sandwich shops in Denver last July, it closed its doors as it prepared to move into a new home nearby. Now,...
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Yes, we're expecting more snow, but there's also a flurry of arts and entertainment activity landing in the area this last week of January, ranging from a very down-to-earth screening and discussion of The Holly to the elevated ice-sculpting championships up in Breckenridge. Keep reading for ten of the best...
Commentary: Denver's Transportation System Is a Public-Health Crisis

Denver is on a record-breaking streak, and it’s not a good thing. In 2017, Denver leaders made a commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries, an initiative known as Vision Zero, by 2030. Each year since, with the exception of 2020, Denver has been trending in the opposite direction. In 2022 alone, 82 people were killed on our streets in predictable, preventable traffic crashes, while 460 have been killed since Denver leaders made their Vision Zero commitment. That doesn’t indicate much of a commitment to me.
4/20 Festival Returning to Civic Center...With an Age Limit

Denver's annual 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park will return in 2023, according to its new organizers. But this year, the event will be for adults only. April 20, or 4/20, is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country, and Denver's yearly gathering at Civic Center Park has become one of the biggest unsanctioned smokeouts in the nation. The newest organizer of the festival, Michigan-based dispensary chain JARS Cannabis, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend confirming that the Mile High 420 Festival will return to Civic Center on Thursday, April 20.
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 14-20

We didn't have to wait long for one of the most anticipated openings of the year. On January 18, chef Bo Porytko debuted his Eastern European fine-dining eatery Molotov Kitschen. For a taste of what he's serving, see our sneak peek at this cozy spot that's already getting a lot of buzz.
