BBC

Mikaela Shiffrin: American skier sets new women's World Cup win record

Mikaela Shiffrin has become the most successful woman in World Cup skiing history with the 83rd victory of her career. The giant slalom win in Italy takes her one clear of the record previously held by fellow American Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin, 27, finished 0.45 seconds ahead of the field in...
BBC

Manchester United sign Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund from SK Brann

Manchester United have signed Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund on a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season. Naalsund arrives at United after four seasons at Toppserien side SK Brann, where she won two league titles. After representing her country through the age groups she made her senior Norway debut...
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...

