Mikaela Shiffrin: American skier sets new women's World Cup win record
Mikaela Shiffrin has become the most successful woman in World Cup skiing history with the 83rd victory of her career. The giant slalom win in Italy takes her one clear of the record previously held by fellow American Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin, 27, finished 0.45 seconds ahead of the field in...
Manchester United sign Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund from SK Brann
Manchester United have signed Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund on a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season. Naalsund arrives at United after four seasons at Toppserien side SK Brann, where she won two league titles. After representing her country through the age groups she made her senior Norway debut...
Australian Open 2023 results: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov to meet in semi-finals
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Karen...
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
