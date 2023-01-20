ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo Makes Blood Look Sexy on American Psycho-Themed Runway

 4 days ago
Lucas Bravo at the Louis Gabriel Nouchi show runway, Fall Winter 2023 collection. Shutterstock

Emily may be in Paris , but Lucas Bravo is on the runway! The Netflix star made his catwalk debut during the LGN by Louis-Gabriel Nouchi fall/winter 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week .

Bravo, 34, opened the Wednesday, January 18, presentation — which was inspired by the book and 2000 horror film American Psycho — by strutting his stuff in a floor-length tailored coat. The actor’s glam paid homage to Christian Bale ’s Patrick Bateman as Bravo’s hair was slicked back and red paint — made to look like blood — was splattered across his face.

The Ticket to Paradise star also donned a glossy tie and latex gloves, another nod to Bateman’s murder obsession.

Lucas Bravo at Paris Fashion Week Mens, January 2023. Shutterstock

Other models, including The White Lotus Stefano Gianino and Fire Island’ s Zane Phillips , were seen in similar designs with some taking the runway in fiery red garbs. Gianino, who played Jennifer Coolidge ’s love interest in the hit HBO series, raved over the experience via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. “My first fashion show! I didn’t expect it! AMAZING EXPERIENCE! I met beautiful people with big hearts. Thank you for inviting me," he wrote

Aside from Bravo’s getup, the most standout look was perhaps the sheer two-piece sets that mimicked the raincoat Bale’s character wore to kill Jared Leto ’s Paul Allen.

Nouchi, 35, opened up about the chilling theme, telling Vogue on Wednesday: “I was shocked when I first read it, and I loved having a reaction.”

“It’s about the point of view of the brand and what we have to say … This is about twisting the code of toxic masculinity we see in the book and making it our own,” he continued. “I like to play with the stereotypes, but it’s less about styling and more about the connotation of the piece on the body and how it affects the stereotype.”

When it comes to modeling, Bravo is no rookie. He previously appeared in a Chanel advertisement alongside Ellie Bamber in 2017 and is signed to modeling agencies Tribe Management and Viva Management.

Despite being hailed a Hollywood hunk, the France native is quite humble. “I don’t think I ever feel confident,” Bravo told Harper’s Bazaar in September 2022. “I think confidence is an act. If I’m being honest, I don’t think anyone is ever really confident. If you’re conscious, if you’re aware of what life represents and what you represent.”

He added: “I think confidence is just an act and it’s about who plays it better.”

