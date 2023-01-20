Read full article on original website
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overheadRoger MarshEureka Springs, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Tomorrow May Never Come
None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
luxury-houses.net
A Lavishly Contemporary Home with Expansive Covered Outdoor Multi Level Decks and Resort Style Pool Asks $2.9 Million in Rogers, Arkansas
62 W Buckingham Drive Home in Rogers, Arkansas for Sale. 62 W Buckingham Drive, Rogers, Arkansas is a lavishly appointed contemporary home in Pinnacle Country Club with amazing amenities including a custom designed kitchen with multiple islands, wine cellar, private office, home theater, exercise room, and a library loft. This Home in Rogers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 62 W Buckingham Drive, please contact Lauren Boozman Northey (Phone: 479-899-8204) at Portfolio Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Northwest Arkansas companies trying to get more people into tech
Northwest Arkansas is growing daily and we're short-handed when it comes to people in the tech industry.
Fayetteville PD looking for missing man
Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 19.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
Heavy metal influencers Pantera coming to Walmart AMP
Heavy metal legends Pantera will be making their way to the Walmart AMP in August as part of their long-awaited return to the stage, the Rogers venue announced Friday.
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
thv11.com
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Benton County man last seen in 1987 officially reported missing
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they received a missing persons report of a man who has been missing since 1987. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that they received the report "recently" and has entered Enoch Pennington, who according to family members was last seen in 1987, into the missing person's database.
nwahomepage.com
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire
On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Take Two Wins in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In head coach Jay Udwadia’s coaching debut at Arkansas, the men’s tennis team (4-0) started out its home season with two wins in a doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar. “The atmosphere was great. It was fun for the team to play in front...
nwahomepage.com
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
Fire crews respond to garage fire in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a detached garage fire on Harmon Road in Fayetteville Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 6:27 p.m.
bestofarkansassports.com
A First for Arkansas Baseball Media, A Typo Corrected, Roster Outlook & More Heading into 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.
70-year-old Elkins man killed in dump truck crash
An Elkins man was killed in a dump truck crash on Saturday, Jan. 21.
