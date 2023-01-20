ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022

Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
WWE Raw XXX Draws Highest Domestic Gate In Raw History

WWE celebrated 30 years of WWE Raw on Monday with WWE Raw XXX. The show featured appearances by WWE legends such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and more. Fightful reported that, according to the internal live events report, WWE Raw 30 generated the largest...
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family

On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Rob Van Dam Discusses The ECW Reboot, Says Vince McMahon Looked 'Really Cool' In A Durag

Rob Van Dam gives some insight into his current day feelings about the ECW reboot. When fans think of the original iteration of Extreme Championship Wrestling, names like Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Tazz immediately come to mind. When fans think of the ECW reboot that began in 2006, a ton of rough memories come to mind, as WWE's version of the brand was stripped down and much different from the original iteration of the company.
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him

Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
