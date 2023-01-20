Read full article on original website
'American Badass' Undertaker Assists Bray Wyatt In Attack On LA Knight On 1/23 WWE Raw
The American Badass helps out The Eater Of Worlds. In anticipation of the upcoming Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight addressed the fans of the WWE universe on the January 23 edition of WWE Raw. Before Knight could finish his promo, he was interrupted by The Undertaker, who was in special American Badass form.
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble
Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
Jessica Troy: Everyone Should Be Thankful For How Long Kellyanne Wrestled In Australia
Jessica Troy gives high praise to Kellyanne. The wrestling scene in Australia is populated with many budding superstars, even though that scene recently lost Kellyanne. Before retiring in July 2021, Kellyanne was considered one of the top performers in the country, as she held numerous titles in numerous promotions. Jessica...
Grayson Waller Starts A Brawl, Channels Conor McGregor By Throwing Water Bottle At Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller is doing his best Conor McGregor impression. WWE Performance Center trainee Alexis Lete took to Instagram to go through her training session for the day, nothing that they were learning new suplexes. In the middle of her video, Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker got into a scuffle that...
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
WWE Raw XXX Draws Highest Domestic Gate In Raw History
WWE celebrated 30 years of WWE Raw on Monday with WWE Raw XXX. The show featured appearances by WWE legends such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and more. Fightful reported that, according to the internal live events report, WWE Raw 30 generated the largest...
Rocky Romero Interview | Ace Steel Remembers Jay Briscoe | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast 1/22/23
Ace Steel joins The Wrestling Perspective Podcast for a short time to share stories about his friend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th. Rocky Romero is the special guest this week on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Here are some topics discussed in this interview. - Rocky...
Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Raw XXX Promo, Daniel Garcia Likes His New Wrestling Gear, | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. - Chris Jericho reacted to appearing on the promo for WWE Raw XXX. - Daniel Garcia is mad he lost to Action Andretti, but he's keeping the pants. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday, January 20, amassed...
AEW Rampage On 1/20 Records 10% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the January 20 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that AEW Rampage on January 20 drew 464,000 viewers. This number is down from the 513,000 viewers the show drew on January 13. The show scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 to...
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21): Eight-Man Tag Team Bout Headlines
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 21 from Kobe Sambo Hall in Kobe, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21) - Dragon...
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family
On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
WWE 2K23 Announces Feature List Including WarGames, MyGM, John Cena Showcase, And More
New features are coming to WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games announced its feature list for WWE 2K23, which includes the debut of WarGames. Along with the new game mode, cover superstar John Cena will be playable in Showcase mode, MyGM returns, and more. From WWE:. WARGAMES. This action-packed fan-favorite...
Big Bill Believes A Singles Run Will Happen Eventually, Loves Working With The Firm
Big Bill comments on working with The Firm. Big Bill (formerly W. Morrissey) officially signed with AEW in August 2022 and was immediately put into a group with Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) as The Firm. Morrissey showed during his run with...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23): Dark Order, Butcher & The Blade, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 23. Matches were taped on January 18 from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23) - Ari Daivari & Tony Nese defeated...
Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Rob Van Dam Discusses The ECW Reboot, Says Vince McMahon Looked 'Really Cool' In A Durag
Rob Van Dam gives some insight into his current day feelings about the ECW reboot. When fans think of the original iteration of Extreme Championship Wrestling, names like Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Tazz immediately come to mind. When fans think of the ECW reboot that began in 2006, a ton of rough memories come to mind, as WWE's version of the brand was stripped down and much different from the original iteration of the company.
Chris Jericho Says He Asked For Action Andretti To Be Signed In October 2022 With Plans To Put Him Over
At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2022, Chris Jericho suffered one of the biggest losses in his career when he lost to Action Andretti. The match was set up as a "tune up" match for Jericho and Andretti was not announced as his opponent prior to the show and was already in the ring as Jericho made his way down the ramp.
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him
Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
