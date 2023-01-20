ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan

Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach

Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

New carts, pick-up day mark Lucedale garbage collection changes

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale residents will have to slightly adjust weekly routines when a new company begins collecting the city’s waste on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A1 McDuffie Sanitation, owned by Kenneth Havens in Semmes, Ala., was awarded the new garbage service contract by the city’s board of alderman earlier this month. The previous contract […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
WLOX

Taxpayers push to get their refunds as tax season kicks off

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jan. 23 officially marked the beginning of tax season nationwide. This means the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Residents in Mississippi are already striving to get their refunds, including Tami Lott of Gulfport. “Stressed, trying to figure out what I owe, if...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

