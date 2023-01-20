Read full article on original website
Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan
Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Biloxi Gun Show brings in enthusiasts throughout region
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When it comes to gun shows on the Coast, the one put on by Classic Arms Productions out of Louisiana is, well, a classic. The show has been in Biloxi for three decades. That’s long enough to be part of the culture and to be part of the family.
New carts, pick-up day mark Lucedale garbage collection changes
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale residents will have to slightly adjust weekly routines when a new company begins collecting the city’s waste on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A1 McDuffie Sanitation, owned by Kenneth Havens in Semmes, Ala., was awarded the new garbage service contract by the city’s board of alderman earlier this month. The previous contract […]
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
USM Alumna Perseveres to Become Superintendent of Mississippi’s Top School District
From grocery store cashier to school superintendent, Talia Lock rode her runaway dreams right through every brick wall that life threw in her path. The nameplate on her office door says: “Dr. Talia Lock,” a title earned from a mixture of unwavering support, good timing, and remarkable grit.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
Taxpayers push to get their refunds as tax season kicks off
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jan. 23 officially marked the beginning of tax season nationwide. This means the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Residents in Mississippi are already striving to get their refunds, including Tami Lott of Gulfport. “Stressed, trying to figure out what I owe, if...
Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
Shoppers shocked when gunshot victim falls out of car at Mississippi grocery. Police looking for suspect.
Shoppers at a busy Mississippi grocery store were shocked when a woman with a gunshot wound fell out of her in front of the store entrance Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers are investigating the incident at a Rouses Market parking lot near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads in Gulfport.
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
