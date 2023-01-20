Read full article on original website
What Cool Stuff Goes In a ‘I’m from Colorado’ Starter Pack?
Today we are trying to make the ultimate "I'm from Colorado" starter pack. We started this discussion with Grand Junction to get things rolling, and we are happy to include even more answers. What things would be included in your "I'm from Colorado" starter pack? All the obvious things will...
If you Legally Try Mushrooms in Colorado, Can You Be Tested?
You probably remember a time when it was a big no-no to be in possession of any kind of drug, including marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Today, in Colorado, it has been legal to purchase marijuana for over a decade, and the state just decriminalized psilocybin and other natural hallucinogenic drugs this past November.
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
Awesome Satellite Images Show Colorado Almost Completely Covered In Snow
The National Weather Service just shared amazing satellite images of a snow-covered Colorado. When was the last time you saw the Centennial State almost completely covered in snow?. The two satellite images below were captured on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 10:26 in the morning. With the exception of a...
Fun Facts: Ever Wonder How Places in Colorado Got Their Names?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Colorado’s Carbs: What Type of Bread Do Locals Love the Most?
Rye, wheat, tortillas, muffins, bagels biscuits, buns, and more – the list of different and delicious types of bread goes on and on. But does Colorado have a favorite when it comes to this specific category of carbs?. Researchers at Shane Co. kneaded to get to the bottom of...
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales
The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?
Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Nature Watch: Rare, Beautiful, Black-Colored Red Fox Spotted in Colorado
It's probably a small amount of people that know about how you can find black-colored red foxes in Colorado; a even fewer amount who've ever come across one, in the wild. If you've ever been to Walden, Colorado, you've probably seen some of the most beautiful things nature has to offer. Have you ever spotted, though, a black red fox?
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Spring Preview: Where Are the Best Lakes To Fish in Colorado?
Sure, sure... it's the dead of winter. Snow is on the ground. It's really cold outside. But is it too early to start dreaming of warmer weather and spending some quality time outdoors? I think not!. If you're like me, once Christmas passes you probably start longing for the days...
Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023
It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
PHOTOS: Look at Dangerous Road Conditions All Over Colorado
Colorado woke up to some nasty weather this morning. Many Colorado locations were still under a winter storm warning during the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Take a look at the driving conditions on roads all over the Centennial State. Thanks to cotrip.org, you can access cameras posted...
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams...
