Google Announces Layoffs, Cuts 12,000 Jobs

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS)- Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, which has offices in Los Angeles, is cutting about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, it was announced Friday, affecting about 6% of the company's employees.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai wrote an email to Google employees on the company's news blog Friday morning saying he had some "difficult news to share."

"We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles ... This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with," Pichai wrote in the email, according to media reports. "I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

Google employs about 2,000 people in its Los Angeles offices, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal in a report published in 2022. The Google offices in Los Angeles are spread across four sites, in the Westside Pavilion, the Binocular Building, the Spruce Goose office and an office in Beverly Hills.

Google is the latest tech company to announce layoffs after expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic slowed.

Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, Amazon is cutting 18,000 jobs and Facebook parent company Meta is slashing 11,000 jobs.