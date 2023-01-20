World War Z: Aftermath is a co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film that is bringing the massive Horde Mode XL to next-gen consoles. Horde Mode XL tasks you and your team with surviving against over 1,000 hungry zombies in waves all possible thanks to the power of the current generation of consoles. World War Z: Aftermath also comes with an update specifically for next-gen consoles featuring new mutators for the standard Horde Mode Z mode, a revamped weapon progression system, and two deadly new weapons: the sai knives and tri-barrel shotgun. World War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL and the new update is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

