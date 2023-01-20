Read full article on original website
IGN
Marvel's Original Yondu Gets His First Action Figure Ever
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line has shown plenty of love to the modern incarnation of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Both the comic book and MCU incarnations of Star-Lord and the gang have seen plenty of action figures over the years. But what about the original 31st-Century Guardians? That's where Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends reveal comes in.
IGN
Curse of the Sea Rats - Official Boss Trailer
Meet the bosses you'll face in Curse of the Sea Rats, the upcoming platform adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games on April 6, 2023. In Curse of the Sea Rats, embark on the epic journey of...
IGN
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Announcement Trailer
Watch the cinematic reveal trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the upcoming stealth strategy game from the makers of the Desperados series. Shadow Gambit is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Mahokenshi - Official Launch Trailer
Learn about the four samurai houses, check out gameplay, and get another look at the world of Mahokenshi in this launch trailer for the strategy deck-building RPG. Mahokenshi is available now on PC. Become a mighty Mahokenshi. Meet the different people of the Celestial Islands, save villages, discover shrines and...
IGN
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - Writer Hints At Upcoming Challenges For Phase 4 Superheroes
As part of Phase 4 of the MCU, several superheroes will be coming together in the next crossover film in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and screenwriter Jeff Loveness says they will have tough challenges ahead. Talking to SFX Magazine about the film, the writer discussed the role of the new...
IGN
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire - Official Release Date Trailer
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is an action-farming rogue-like about Voltaire, the newfound vegan and youngest son of the legendary vampire Dracula. Prove vampires can survive with ethically-sourced food, raise crops in the daytime, and embrace the night by defending plantations from Dracula’s hordes of monstrous minions. Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is releasing on February 27, 2023 for PC Steam Early Access.
IGN
World War Z: Aftermath - Horde Mode XL Next-Gen Launch Trailer
World War Z: Aftermath is a co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film that is bringing the massive Horde Mode XL to next-gen consoles. Horde Mode XL tasks you and your team with surviving against over 1,000 hungry zombies in waves all possible thanks to the power of the current generation of consoles. World War Z: Aftermath also comes with an update specifically for next-gen consoles featuring new mutators for the standard Horde Mode Z mode, a revamped weapon progression system, and two deadly new weapons: the sai knives and tri-barrel shotgun. World War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL and the new update is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
IGN
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer
Batman’s rational mind and unparalleled fighting skills are put to the ultimate test when an ancient force threatens his world and everyone he holds dear in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on March 28, 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he’s aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.
IGN
Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Doesn't Think People Will Get Bored of Superhero Films
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige doesn't think people will ever get bored of superhero films. As reported by Variety, Feige said on The Movie Business Podcast that people have been anticipating the genre's end and superhero fatigue for the last two decades. "I’ve been at Marvel Studios for over 22...
IGN
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows all manner of new creatures, spells, and character moments, so listen as writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein breakdown everything you need to know. The Game Night filmmakers point out and explain the locations, monsters and enchantments, while dishing details about Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), Simon (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis), Forge (Hugh Grant), and more.
IGN
Hot Wheels Movie Now 20 Years in Development Gets New Writers
Twenty years after the project was first announced, the live-action Hot Wheels movie has officially found its writers. According to Deadline, Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson have joined the project from Warner Brothers Discovery and JJ Abram's Bad Robot. The live-action adaptation of the classic Mattel toys has been gestating...
IGN
Destiny 2 Lightfall Release Date and Details
Leap into a neon demon dreamscape with Destiny 2's newest expansion... Lightfall. Go hand-to-hand with the Shadow Legion in the secret city of Neomuna, and reach into the darkness to harness Strand, weaving and wielding this new phosphorescent power to suit your needs. Besides a new Campaign and new Raid,...
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer on Kang's Most Important Difference from Thanos
Marvel's newest big bad has some titan-sized shoes to fill. With the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors' rendition of Kang the Conqueror will be formally introduced to audiences in a bold and robust fashion. Majors' villian had a short introduction in Loki as He Who Remains, whom Sylvie decided to kill despite knowing that his death would unleash countless ultimately powerful variants of Kang bent on conquering the multiverse.
IGN
Risen - Official Nintendo Switch Launch
Risen is a modern release of a cult classic RPG about a volcanic island within Faranga being terrorized by monstrous creatures. Master the sword, learn the art of staff fighting, or become a powerful mage, forging your path across a land filled with mysterious earthquakes, fearsome monsters, and unimaginable treasures. Risen is packed with additions like a seamless open world, full gamepad controls, and reworked UI including countless side quests with over 60 hours of gameplay. Risen is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
IGN
Violent Night 2 Is in the Works, Director Says
Ready your naughty and nice list, because another Violent Night is apparently on the way. Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola said in an interview with The Wrap that he's actively working on a sequel to the sleeper Christmas hit, which will also be written by returning duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller.
IGN
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 6: Damned If You Do...
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to use Tanta Sila's Zip spell, celebrate Frey's victory over Sila with the people of Cipal, and fight off the Breakzombies that attack the city. 00:00 - Intro. 00:08 - Cutscene: To Save Many. 03:16 - Sila's Zip Spell. 05:45 - Back...
IGN
Feats Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Untouchable. Description: Complete "Untouchable." A New Father. Description: Wait a bit before taking the...
IGN
Assassination Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Assassination Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Assassination Challenges all revolve around killing your targets in various unique ways.
IGN
Fortnite The Kid Laroi Concert, Skins, and How to Join
The Kid LAROI is the latest music megastar to make their way into Fortnite, bringing with him a slew of unique cosmetics and items and an immersive sonic musical experience in the Wild Dreams and Afterparty islands. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming...
IGN
WWE 2K23: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
WWE 2K23 is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 17. John Cena graces the cover of this year’s installment, which features the debut of the 3v3 and 4v4 WarGames mode. It comes in standard, deluxe, and icon editions and is now available for preorder now (see it on Amazon). Read on for details about what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and where to find it.
