thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Hockey Claims SEC Red Title
The Saline hockey team made it three straight SEC Red titles after beating Jackson 4-2 last week. There was no league champion named in 2020-21 with teams not being able to complete all contests with the return to sports from Covid. Saline remained perfect in the SEC at 10-0 with...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Bounces Back in Win Over Ypsilanti
The Chelsea boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking down Ypsilanti 74-61 Friday night. While the Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, the Bulldogs had no answer for Grizzlies freshman guard Tyrese Rawls, who put up 37 points on the night and kept Ypsilanti in the game almost by himself. Rawls hit seven triples on the night and kept the Bulldogs from pulling away.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Wins Two of Three
The Chelsea swim and dive team had a busy week and came away with two dual meet wins out of three. The Bulldogs opened the week by sweeping a tri-meet, beating Williamston 129-53 and Erie Mason 113-72. Chelsea came away with nine first-place finishes, including a sweep of the relay...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Hockey Makes Quick Work of Bedford
The Chelsea hockey team continued its amazing stretch of games with a 9-0 pasting of Bedford Saturday night. The Bulldogs have not just won seven straight games, but they have dominated in every one of them. During the seven-game streak, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 61-6 with four of those...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls Bounce Back to Down Skyline
After a pair of tough losses to rivals Saline and Chelsea, the Dexter girls’ basketball team bounced back to take down Ann Arbor Skyline 54-20 Friday night. The Dreadnaught defense held the Eagles to just eight first half points to help Dexter take a commanding 27-8 lead at the half.
Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota
If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines' go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dreads Struggle Against Skyline
To say the Dexter basketball team had an off-shooting night might be an understatement. The Dexter offense could not get things going at all Friday night as they fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 54-23. The Dreadnaughts hit just four baskets in the first three quarters combined and had ten points...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Sets Record in Rout of Lincoln
Coming off its worst shooting performance of the season, the Saline girls’ basketball team made a quick turnaround and set a new school record with 14 three-pointers in an 82-39 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night. Seven different Hornets hit triples on the night led by Keira Roehm with...
thesalinepost.com
BASKETBALL: Saline Rains 3s in Record Fashion in Bounce Back Win Over Lincoln
YPSILANTI - Saline roared back from a rare loss in record-breaking fashion at Ypsilanti-Lincoln High School, Friday. The Hornets made 14 3-pointers to beat the Railsplitters, 82-39, for the biggest offensive output of the year. Seven different players hit three-pointers for Saline. "We had 11 on the roster tonight. 7...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Swim and Dive Moves to 4-0 in Red
The Saline swim and dive team improved to 4-0 in the SEC Red with a 117-69 win over Dexter Thursday night. The Hornets won eight of 12 events, including sweeps in three. Liam Russell and Diego Valdes, along with Caleb Summers swept the 100 breast with Russell and Valdes swimming state qualifying cuts.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Wrestling Seventh at Napoleon Invite
The Dexter wrestling team came home with a seventh-place finish out of 17 schools at the Napoleon Invitational Saturday. The Dreadnaughts finished with 78.5 points in the meet won by Laingsburg with 220.5. Matthew Joyce improved to 30-2 on the season by winning the 150-pound weight class. He went 3-0...
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan is stuck
I’m just going to come out and admit it: I don’t know how to judge the Michigan men’s basketball team. On one hand, the Wolverines have been underwhelming to say the least. They’ve failed to finish in close games that could make a difference in their season, like falling to then-No. 3 Virginia and then-No. 19 Kentucky by a combined six points — or even at Iowa, in a shambolic collapse leading to an overtime loss. They’ve also racked up some inexcusable defeats, most notably a damning Quad-4 loss to Central Michigan.
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
Michigan Recruiting Insider Podcast: Impact of Weiss departure, more on Jadyn Davis
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich analyze the...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?
Daniel Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the United States. He is also the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team.
