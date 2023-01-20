Read full article on original website
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
Stolen van found at salvage yard
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on Sunday, January 22. According to Sheriff William “Bud” Cooper, the remains of Butch W. Swofford were found in an unused portion of a warehouse.
Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. A look at...
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
Escaped Inmate Captured In Poplar Bluff
(Farmington) Michael Wilkins, one of the inmates that escaped from the St. Francois County Jail last week, was captured Friday in Poplar Bluff. Mark Toti has more on how he was taken into custody. Wilkins was serving time for 2nd degree burglary and a probation violation. Meanwhile, the search continues...
Ag Connect offers tradition, innovation
Hundreds turned out Friday and Saturday for the annual Ag Connect event held at the Black River Coliseum. Families got to experience both tradition and innovation with farm equipment (top) on display that ranged from tractors to virtual reality gear (middle, left). Classes for adults and games for families were also offered. Vendors also spoke with attendees (above) Three Rivers College and the University of Missouri Butler County Extension Office hosted the event. Proceeds from Saturday’s admission fees will benefit the Butler County 4-H program. As of press time, final information on attendance was not available.
Escaped prisoner captured
Poplar Bluff police officers Friday arrested one of five escapees from St. Francois County Detention Center. Inmate Michael Wilkins, 40, of Festus has been captured and is now in custody of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, officials reported. He and the four other inmates reportedly broke out of...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A 24-year-old Kennett teacher has been arrested after police said she had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a student. On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony of sexual contact with a student. According to...
