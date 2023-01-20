Hundreds turned out Friday and Saturday for the annual Ag Connect event held at the Black River Coliseum. Families got to experience both tradition and innovation with farm equipment (top) on display that ranged from tractors to virtual reality gear (middle, left). Classes for adults and games for families were also offered. Vendors also spoke with attendees (above) Three Rivers College and the University of Missouri Butler County Extension Office hosted the event. Proceeds from Saturday’s admission fees will benefit the Butler County 4-H program. As of press time, final information on attendance was not available.

