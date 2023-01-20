ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Two more winter storms will bring more cold and snow to Colorado through Monday

By Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Two more winter storms taking aim at Colorado through the weekend 02:03

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.

Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.

CBS

It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.

CBS

For the Denver metro area, the storm will stay too far south to bring significant snow. But light snow showers are still expected after 3 p.m. and through about midnight. Any accumulation around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be limited with under 1 inch in most area and possibly only a trace of snow in many areas.

The exception is the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert where the closer proximity to the storm means up to 3 inches of snow is possible Friday night for areas like Castle Rock, Parker, Elizabeth, and Franktown.

CBS

After the snow ends statewide late Friday night, additional light snow will develop in the mountains during the day on Saturday with minor accumulation.

Attention will then quickly turn to another winter storm heading toward the Front Range of Colorado for late Sunday into Monday. At this time, there is the potential for enough snow to create at least moderate impacts for the Monday morning commute in the Denver metro area. A First Alert Weather Day is possible for hazardous travel and enough snow to shovel again!

CBS Denver

