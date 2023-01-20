Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop
Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
Comedian Anjelah Johnson Cooks Up Some Laughs With El Paso’s Favorite TikTok Mom, Huevona Life
Someone call Saccurrity because it should be illegal for so much humor, talent, and all-around amazingness to be in one household!. I’m talking about comedian Anjelah Johnson and El Paso’s favorite “Heuvona” Leonor Vargas aka Lilo aka the creative mind behind “Huevona Life.” Both ladies recently joined forces to cook up some simple but delicious dishes at Lilo’s northeast El Paso home just hours before Anjelah was set to take the stage for her El Paso comedy show at the Abraham Chavez theater.
‘Hey You': The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Returns to El Paso
It’s been a couple of years, but the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular is coming back to El Paso in February. Classic Pink Floyd tunes set to lasers and trippy visual effects inside the historic Plaza Theatre? Um, yes, please. Paramount’s Laser Spectacular: The Music of Pink Floyd is the...
There’s A Good Chance These Roads In El Paso Will Ruin Your Tires
Nothing ruins your day more than driving around while you're doing your errands, and then all of a sudden... That little notification goes off saying there's something wrong with your tires. You pull over & you now... you have to bring out the spare tire & replace the old one that is now ruined.
El Paso Couple Vanishes In 1957, 66 Years Later, Still No Answers
They were gone in an instant and, nearly 70 years later, there's still no solid explanation. Mysteries come and go but, after 66 years, only one new bit of information has come to light regarding the weird and sudden disappearance of the affluent and seemingly happy couple. According to statements...
El Paso Bands That Paid Respects By Covering Other Artists Songs
They say that "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery". Well that's definitely the case any time a band covers someone's song. These are the some of the best forms of flattery done by El Paso artists. Here are 12 of the best covers done by local artists:. Fusebox: The...
How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?
There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
The Best & Must Go-To Places To Enjoy Brunch In El Paso
I know breakfast is the most important meal of the deal but let's face it... you can enjoy it for lunch too. El Paso certainly agrees too. Whether it's an eggs benedict, a nice stack of pancakes or pieces of French toast with a nice mimosa; we love brunch. And...
The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso
You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank
El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
5 Examples for El Paso’s Museum of Mistranslated Spanish
A museum pop-up in Japan dedicated to mistranslations, I think El Paso deserves its own. Was the translator asleep at the job? Was a robotic AI in charge of translating those signs? There are a ton of reasons why a language can get mistranslated from one to another. That was...
Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?
Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
Here are the Official 2023 Predictions for El Paso
Everybody on the Buzz Adams Morning Show was tasked with writing “predictions” for 2023. The predictions will be sealed and locked away until the end of the year. Then, we’ll see if anyone nailed it with any of their predictions. We were asked for three different predictions:
Newest Monster Truck ThunderROARus Among Trucks Coming to El Paso Monster Jam
They're huge, they're loud, and they'll be back in El Paso the last weekend in February. I'm referring to the Monster Jam monster trucks that will be taking over Sun Bowl Stadium. Among the car-crushing metal beasts scheduled to smash through obstacles, and rip s*** up is a brand new...
10 El Paso Figures That Can Be Easily Turned Into A Funko Pop
I'm pretty sure you know someone who loves collecting them & has a massive collection of Funko Pop figures in their house or at their job. Or perhaps you have one of yourself. We have people here at work who love collecting them. But this isn't about us or our...
It’s A Fact: El Paso Admires The Beauty of Mexico & Its Cities
Living In El Paso has one unique feature that many other US cities doesn't have: Mexico is practically right next to door to us. People on the west side get to see the Juarez border on a daily basis & sometimes, I think we take it for granted. We don't truly get to appreciate the other side of the Border unless we go there ourselves.
The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso
As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
El Paso Once Had a Bloody and Violent Race War. Over Salt
There was once an armed conflict over salt that centered in El Paso, especially San Elizario. Many people died and there were many more casualties. Almost all the participants, on every side, were American citizens. And, the two sides of the conflict broke down almost exclusively along racial lines. You...
Ghost Hunt the Second Oldest High School in El Paso This Month
On the last Saturday of the month, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of Austin High School where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years. From a shadow man who wanders in and out of classrooms to voices and whispers in empty hallways...
El Paso Animal Services Opens Second Adoption Center In Socorro
The El Paso Animal Services is hoping that their second adoption location will help bring adoptable dogs a little closer to the east side and lower valley part of town!. The second location is known as the Mission Valley Adoption Center and it is located at 9068 Socorro rd. This...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0