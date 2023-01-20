ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop

Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
Comedian Anjelah Johnson Cooks Up Some Laughs With El Paso’s Favorite TikTok Mom, Huevona Life

Someone call Saccurrity because it should be illegal for so much humor, talent, and all-around amazingness to be in one household!. I’m talking about comedian Anjelah Johnson and El Paso’s favorite “Heuvona” Leonor Vargas aka Lilo aka the creative mind behind “Huevona Life.” Both ladies recently joined forces to cook up some simple but delicious dishes at Lilo’s northeast El Paso home just hours before Anjelah was set to take the stage for her El Paso comedy show at the Abraham Chavez theater.
How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?

Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
Here are the Official 2023 Predictions for El Paso

Everybody on the Buzz Adams Morning Show was tasked with writing “predictions” for 2023. The predictions will be sealed and locked away until the end of the year. Then, we’ll see if anyone nailed it with any of their predictions. We were asked for three different predictions:
It’s A Fact: El Paso Admires The Beauty of Mexico & Its Cities

Living In El Paso has one unique feature that many other US cities doesn't have: Mexico is practically right next to door to us. People on the west side get to see the Juarez border on a daily basis & sometimes, I think we take it for granted. We don't truly get to appreciate the other side of the Border unless we go there ourselves.
The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso

As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
El Paso Once Had a Bloody and Violent Race War. Over Salt

There was once an armed conflict over salt that centered in El Paso, especially San Elizario. Many people died and there were many more casualties. Almost all the participants, on every side, were American citizens. And, the two sides of the conflict broke down almost exclusively along racial lines. You...
