Man's Energetic Drive-Thru Order Couldn't Be More Uplifting

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

If you’ve ever worked in a fast-food restaurant, you’ve probably dealt with various customers. Your experiences range from the good, the bad, and the ugly. But sometimes, you’re blessed with a ray of sunshine.

TikTok content creator @geraldgruenig shares footage of himself picking up some tasty food. We can’t believe how yummy his order sounded or how appreciative he was toward the worker. His positive energy is contagious!

The video was entertaining from start to finish. When Gerald pulled up to the window, his inner light shone through. He was happy to receive his Meatball Stew with mac and cheese, yams, and cornbread. But he also got a loaded cheeseburger and a side of peach cobbler. Just hearing him list everything in his food containers made us hungry. But the thanks he gives made this a memorable video to watch.

Let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to this awesome video. User @Johnny Boy Eats exclaimed, “I need to see the food! ASAP!” @Loopsfyl admitted, “Bro, your energy just wakes me up. I love your video. Keep it up.” @AriesLes93 replied, “Let’s go, baby. If Gerald ain’t reviewed the place, I’m not going.” @Kevin said, “On my way to Broussard right now!” @Ryan Dan Notah noted, “Energy immaculate.” @Jason Thompson remarked, “Dang bro, that order sounds amazing! Let's go!”

We can’t get enough of this video. We look forward to seeing more of them. If you liked the video as we did, visit @geraldgruenig’s TikTok channel. You don’t know where he’ll go, but you’ll enjoy the journey.

