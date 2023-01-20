The Lady Vikes defeated Missouri Valley 55-45. Ellie Peterson had 16 points and 7 rebounds. Saydi Paulsen posted 13 points and 10 board. Delaney Goshorn scored 11. The Trojans downed Shenandoah 44-32 with three players in double figures. Jada Jensen scored 13 points, Aubrey Guyer 11, and Paytn Harder 10.

IOWA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO