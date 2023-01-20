Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Diner called 'Woke' caused absolute chaos among conservativesAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford
Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
AUDITION NOTICE FOR SPRING 2023 WORLD PREMIERE
The Valley Repertory Company will hold open auditions for their Spring 2023 world premiere of the two-act comedy, “Holidazed” by Bailly Morse, on Tuesday February 7th starting at 6:30pm. It is the story of Francine, who discovers her two children will not be coming home from college for any of the holidays, so she decides to host a year’s worth of holidays in the week before they leave for school. To add to her mayhem, her rebellious octogenarian mother keeps sneaking out of the house, her ex-husband arrives unexpectedly with his girlfriend, and she starts having feelings for her handyman. As Francine’s holiday celebrations escalate into the absurd, she ponders the question: What will she do with herself when her children are gone, and the holidays are over?
Westfield Air Show announces featured performers
The Westfield International Air Show announced a list of performers for the two-day event in May at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
Cortney's Modern Dipper continues to grow in Berlin
BERLIN – A family recipe led to a family business that hasn’t stopped growing. That’s the basic story behind Cortney’s Modern Dipper, which just moved into the Central Plaza at 110 Mill St. But this tale actually begins with owner Cortney Troup’s father Franklin Gadomski, who...
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Wilbraham school mentioned on ‘Saturday Night Live’ due to lighting issue
A Western Massachusetts town got a shout-out on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. In the “Weekend Update” portion of the show, cast member Colin Jost mentioned a news story from this past week about Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham. In August 2021, the school had a failure in its lighting system, resulting in the lights being on 24 hours a day ever since.
How Tony Tolli Turned Modern Apizza into a New Haven Icon
At first glance, Antonio “Tony” Tolli’s origin story might seem a little backwards for the pizza industry. He was born in Plainville, Connecticut, and raised in Italy (instead of the other way around). But upon returning to his birth state, he earned his place in American pizza history all the same with the now-legendary Modern Apizza.
Pines at Bristol resident turns 100
BRISTOL – Born in the Roaring 20s, Alberta Skovran can tell you a thing or two about American life over the past century as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends Saturday at the Pines at Bristol Center for Health and Rehabilitation. “Being happy, having a good...
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023
The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023 is back and it's going to be better than ever this year with seven brand new exclusive events. You can participate in a weekend full of wines, spirits, celebrity chef showcases and delightful dishes! There will be 14 events over 4 days and you can enjoy a weekend of Indulgence, every foodie and wine connoisseurs dream come true.
Lighting Crew
Suffield Players are looking for volunteers to assist with Lighting Installation on 1/23/23 at 2:00pm. Please stop by Mapleton Hall, 1305 Mapleton Ave, Suffield, CT if you are interested!
2023 Connecticut ski season: More artificial snow, smaller crowds
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The slopes this year are a little more artificial and much less crowded thanks to a mostly snowless winter. That’s making things more challenging for Connecticut’s ski resorts, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is powering through. “Obviously, business is down a little bit,” said Tom Loring, the resort’s director of guest […]
IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut
The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Physical therapy assistant shares exercises, safety tips to prevent falls
(WTNH) — With advancing age comes the increased risk of falling. However, falls can be prevented with the right exercises and safety precautions. There are easy, simple steps older adults can take to ensure they don’t fall at home. Chris Good, a physical therapy assistant at Hartford HealthCare,...
