The Valley Repertory Company will hold open auditions for their Spring 2023 world premiere of the two-act comedy, “Holidazed” by Bailly Morse, on Tuesday February 7th starting at 6:30pm. It is the story of Francine, who discovers her two children will not be coming home from college for any of the holidays, so she decides to host a year’s worth of holidays in the week before they leave for school. To add to her mayhem, her rebellious octogenarian mother keeps sneaking out of the house, her ex-husband arrives unexpectedly with his girlfriend, and she starts having feelings for her handyman. As Francine’s holiday celebrations escalate into the absurd, she ponders the question: What will she do with herself when her children are gone, and the holidays are over?

ENFIELD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO