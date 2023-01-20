Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
A former Sioux Falls police officer convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last week. 29-year old Luke Schauer will also be on five years of supervised release following his sentence. Schauer was indicted in February of last year and pleaded guilty in September.
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced in Lake County on Solicitation of a Minor charge
A Madison man was sentenced last week in Lake County for Solicitation of a Minor. 44-year-old Keith Bonwell earlier pleaded guilty to the felony charge, for an incident that occurred between November of 2014 and November of 2015. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Bonwell to serve ten years in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
nwestiowa.com
Man facing numerous charges after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
Joseph Smyrak appeared in court this morning. The judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man wanted for Escape is back behind bars after cell phone ping gave away location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect wanted for Escaping police custody is behind bars following his arrest Friday in Parker, South Dakota. Last Friday afternoon, Deputies with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force stating they had a phone ping of the escaped inmate within the City of Parker.
KELOLAND TV
33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
hubcityradio.com
Law enforcement gathered in Watertown to learn more about Fentanyl
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- Law enforcement personnel from Eastern South Dakota and West Central Minnesota gathered in Watertown Thursday to learn more about Fentanyl. Pharmaceutical Fentanyl was introduced in the early 1960s as a potent pain relief medication, especially for cancer patients. The synthetic opioid is 50- to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to health officials.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
KELOLAND TV
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation.
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Ross Department Store Recalling Two Sioux Falls Candles
Put the match out! There are a significant number of candles being recalled at a popular discount department store in Sioux Falls. If you have purchased these Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles at Ross Dress for Less, you're entitled to a refund. The two Taylor and Finch candles that...
Comments / 0