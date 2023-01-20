ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

amazingmadison.com

Man sentenced in Lake County on Solicitation of a Minor charge

A Madison man was sentenced last week in Lake County for Solicitation of a Minor. 44-year-old Keith Bonwell earlier pleaded guilty to the felony charge, for an incident that occurred between November of 2014 and November of 2015. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Bonwell to serve ten years in the...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man facing numerous charges after stop

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kelo.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Law enforcement gathered in Watertown to learn more about Fentanyl

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- Law enforcement personnel from Eastern South Dakota and West Central Minnesota gathered in Watertown Thursday to learn more about Fentanyl. Pharmaceutical Fentanyl was introduced in the early 1960s as a potent pain relief medication, especially for cancer patients. The synthetic opioid is 50- to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to health officials.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam

A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

