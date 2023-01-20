ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Silver On LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "We Will Plan A Large Celebration."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

LeBron James is bound to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season and Adam Silver has let everyone know that the milestone will be celebrated.

The Los Angeles Lakers saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA's all-time scoring record in 1984, taking the spot from a former Laker in Wilt Chamberlain. An incredible 39 years later, the franchise will have the new record-holder wearing a Laker uniform as LeBron James is set to surpass Kareem in the upcoming months, trailing him by just over 300 points.

LeBron James setting the new all-time scoring record will be one of the most notable statistical achievements of the modern era, as James will sit atop the pantheon of NBA greats as a testament to his status as one of the best to ever do it and a shining example of longevity.

Adam Silver recognizes the gravity of the achievement and has assured everyone that the league will throw a celebration in LeBron's honor after he breaks the record.

"There's no doubt we will stop that game and make sure we record for history, the ball, the basket, the uniform. We'll stop and make sure that we've done our jobs as the archivists of the NBA. At the same time, there's that balance that they will be playing against a team that will very much want to win that night and not be distracted. Most likely, we will do something in the moment, but then we will plan a larger celebration." (h/t Basket News )

The Lakers losing the night LeBron sets the record will put a damper on LeBron's emotions, so let's hope the Lakers have made a trade to get the man some help by the time the big day rolls around.

Does The All-Time Scoring Record Strengthen LeBron's Case As The GOAT?

Even though it doesn't equal Michael Jordan 's ring total, this is an incredibly impressive achievement we likely won't see broken for another generation or two. This is an incredible achievement that many thought would never be broken, even when LeBron was in his 30s, as nobody expected him to play at this level this late into his career.

Jordan might have had the greatest prime of any NBA player ever, but LeBron's longevity is giving him a strong case, given he sustained his success without having to take any breaks for the game. Fans will always compare the two, and the answer is subjective from person to person. Many people have LBJ as the GOAT, many have Jordan. Regardless of how you slice it, these 2 players are in a rare group with just each other as titans of the sport to the world.

King Ghost
3d ago

a large celebration?? why?? a person that calls himself the goat with a losing finals record should not receive any kind of celebration

Daniel Mizenko
2d ago

Kareem went to college LeBoob came out of high school ! LeBoob has played more games he should be Kareem’s record ! Should be asterix if your going to beat a record do it in less games !!!! Less years also !

Tiant Taylor
3d ago

HISTORY IN THE MAKING 😂😂😂Laugh Now Cry Later the OHIO KID is ABOUT TO BREAK THE NBA 🏀 RECORD IN SCORING.⛹🏾‍♂️Now how COOL IS THAT.🪬🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️

