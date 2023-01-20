Read full article on original website
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Ex-Coyotes’ Rick Tocchet named head coach of Vancouver Canucks
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
Canadiens Prospect Pyramid: Midseason 2022-23
The fans of the Montreal Canadiens are enjoying (or not) a roller coaster season. The start of the 2022-23 campaign saw a Canadiens lineup fighting for a playoff spot. Then November ended, leading to the dreaded December road trips because it seemed to be more important to get Cirque du Soleil into the Bell Center over Christmas than it was for the Habs to simplify their travel schedule.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
NHL Rumors: On Cole Caufield’s injury and contract extension talks with the Montreal Canadiens
Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Montreal Canadiens and pending RFA Cole Caufield. David Amber: “I know you have some news on some other players. The biggest news really in the NHL is the Cole Caufield news. If you missed it, shoulder surgery, out for the year. What else can you tell us?”
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
Habs rally from 2-goal deficit to down Leafs in OT
Rem Pitlick scored at 2:14 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 3-2 win against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Pitlick scored the first overtime goal of his career on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Mike Hoffman on the rush.
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins, Canadiens face off for first time this season
As the month of January nears an end, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are getting set for their first meeting of the season. The two Original Six rivals will meet Tuesday night in Montreal, marking their first head-to-head encounter since last April. Though they enter the game bookending the...
Hurricanes Trade Targets After Losing Pacioretty Again
The last five months have been heartbreaking for Max Pacioretty, as he tore his Achilles tendon just after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, and after a highly motivated journey back to full health, he played just five games befor e re-injuring the same Achilles. The Hurricanes, while disappointed in the outcome, have to quickly change gears and look toward the trade deadline and see what move will make the most sense to them.
Red Wings’ 2023 Trade Bait: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners
Could this be the last year that the Detroit Red Wings sell at the trade deadline? It’s entirely possible we see playoff action in Hockeytown next spring. But until then, the rebuild chugs along. The Red Wings have a few players that could be dealt in the coming weeks, with Tyler Bertuzzi being the most prominent.
Status on Red Wings’ Larkin, Bertuzzi Could Affect Horvat Interest
The Detroit Red Wings are said to be a team that has some interest in a Bo Horvat trade. While he makes zero sense as a rental, he could be a player the Red Wings look at if things with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi go sideways, which some early reports hint that they might.
Canadiens’ Arber Xhekaj More Than an Enforcer
In a season where the losses keep piling up for the Montreal Canadiens, fans look to the youth movement and its development. They watch young veterans, such as team captain Nick Suzuki, and the slick scoring of Cole Caufield. They watch the play of the 2022 first overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky, and the rookies on the blue line like Jordan Harris and Kaiden Guhle. But one unlikely name on that list is Arber Xhekaj.
