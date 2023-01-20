Read full article on original website
Capacity Acquires Textel
Capacity, the AI-powered support automation platform, announced the acquisition of Textel, a cloud-based texting platform. With the acquisition, Capacity will enhance the end-user customer experience by expanding its capabilities to include AI-powered SMS business texting features. Text is rapidly becoming a vital element of the customer service experience and is...
Actifai Launches Actifai Digital
The plug-and-play solution delivers AI-powered shopping personalisation, boosting sales effectiveness and the long-term value of new subscriber engagements. Actifai, a software-as-a-service provider delivering a first-of-its-kind AI-powered customer engagement platform, announced the launch of Actifai Digital. The end-to-end digital sales solution utilises AI and machine learning to guide broadband providers’ online shoppers to the right products and services that best meet their needs — without requiring agent interaction.
PartnerHero Acquires SupportOps
The deal combines PartnerHero’s reputation for unparalleled quality with SupportOps’ expertise in CRM administration. PartnerHero, an outsourced customer operations provider, announced that it has acquired SupportOps, a provider of CRM implementation and customer support automation services. PartnerHero will immediately begin offering Zendesk implementation and administration services through the SupportOps brand.
Intuit Mailchimp Launches Campaign Manager And Webhooks
Campaign Manager is a first-of-its-kind planning tool that gives marketers a holistic view of their campaigns in Mailchimp. Intuit Mailchimp, the global leader in email marketing and automation, is launching Campaign Manager, a new way for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels—like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail—and view how their campaign is performing in one calendar view. Campaign Manager will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on 25 January.
Apple FCU Chooses Talkdesk Contact Center Solution
The move to a cloud-based contact centre allows Apple FCU to evolve beyond basic, legacy telephony and a traditional on-premises mindset. Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact centre leader for customer-obsessed companies, is helping Virginia-based financial cooperative Apple Federal Credit Union deliver more personalised, caring, and friendly service using the Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud™ for Banking, a unique customer experience platform purpose-built for industry-specific needs.
