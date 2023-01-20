Campaign Manager is a first-of-its-kind planning tool that gives marketers a holistic view of their campaigns in Mailchimp. Intuit Mailchimp, the global leader in email marketing and automation, is launching Campaign Manager, a new way for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels—like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail—and view how their campaign is performing in one calendar view. Campaign Manager will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on 25 January.

13 HOURS AGO