She is one of nine individuals with links to Oregon and Southwest Washington who have been accused of their involvement in the uprising; she is also the third to have entered a guilty plea. No one has yet been tried. Lilith Saer, 30, routinely attended local far-right protests in the area and was detained in July on suspicion of parading, picketing, or protesting in a capital building with the aim to obstruct or disturb an official procedure in a restricted facility.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO