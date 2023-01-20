Read full article on original website
Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger
Mike Schmidt, the duly elected District Attorney of Multnomah County, has called the current scarcity of public defenders “an immediate threat to public safety” due to the dismissal of criminal cases. Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger. The director of Oregon’s Public Defense...
Over $5.5 Million Was Awarded To Southern Oregon In Order To Improve School Safety
The Oregon Department of Transportation has released the most recent round of award money for the Safe Routes to School program. Over $5.5 million of the total grant money of $32.4 million is earmarked for distribution to various communities in Southern Oregon. Over $5.5 Million Was Awarded To Southern Oregon...
State Must Avoid Mistakes In Drug Policy Of Oregon
More information is becoming available on what not to do, such as directing individuals to treatment that is difficult to locate or nonexistent, as Washington lawmakers examine changes to the state’s drug laws. A statewide proposal decriminalizing small amounts of even the most deadly drugs for personal use was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. Instead of focusing on punishment, the strategy called for treatment groups to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana tax money.
Steady Winds Will Increase Poor Air Quality Across NW Oregon And SW Washington
Bad air quality is expected to worsen over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington due to steady winds. With the region’s dead breezes expected to impair air quality throughout the week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have issued an air stagnation alert for a vast portion of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the entire Willamette Valley.
How A Lincoln City Business Made $1.8 Million Via An Oregon DEQ Programme With Low Supervision
There are three EV charging stations in plastic bags beside a convenience shop on Highway 18 close to Sheridan. Since their arrival in April, not a single vehicle has been subjected to a fee. But earlier this year, Merlin Thompson had the state convinced that they had, and he made...
Tolling Part Of I-205 Expected To Net OdOT $16-26 Million Per Year
Tolling on Oregon’s interstates now feels imminent, barreling down the road like a 30-ton truck and trailer. Possibly starting in December of 2024, tolls on I-205 will be a reality. Therefore, Oregon has many large committees meeting at the moment to settle the finer points, such as the appropriate...
Oregon Pollinator Paradise Licence Plate Was Created By An Estacada High School Student
A new license plate design is being introduced in Oregon that will raise money to help the state’s native pollinators. The native-managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee in a field of red clover are depicted on a license plate designed by Oregon State University and a young artist. The proceeds from the sale of the “Pollinator Paradise” license plate would go to fund bee research throughout the state.
According To Recent Climate Assessments Oregon Is Becoming Warmer
The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, published The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment in January. This report is a legally required biennial assessment of the state of Oregon’s climate science and the likely impacts of climate change on the state’s natural and human systems. Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz, and Andrew Fountain, all researchers at Portland State University, were among the more than 60 coworkers from around the state who contributed to the paper.
Portland Lady Accepts A Guilty Plea To An Insurrection Charge On January 6th
She is one of nine individuals with links to Oregon and Southwest Washington who have been accused of their involvement in the uprising; she is also the third to have entered a guilty plea. No one has yet been tried. Lilith Saer, 30, routinely attended local far-right protests in the area and was detained in July on suspicion of parading, picketing, or protesting in a capital building with the aim to obstruct or disturb an official procedure in a restricted facility.
Hospital Executives And Nurses Urge For Improvements To The Present Healthcare System
Over the past three years, the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a steady increase in hospital staffing shortages, with an accompanying increase in the number of overworked and weary nurses who must abandon their patients at the bedside. In Oregon, the number of patients needing care has climbed, but the available...
Chronic Homelessness And The Worst Things Oregon Does Are Related
There is a chronic scarcity of rehabilitation beds for people who have brain injuries in the state of Oregon, which is ironic given that Oregon is celebrated for its recreational outdoor lifestyle and that its major city has a vast community of bike riders. How?. Chronic Homelessness And The Worst...
Recently, Two New Miss Oregon Volunteers Were Crowned
Hundreds of young women from all around the state of Oregon converged at the Hult Center on Saturday night to compete for the titles of Miss Oregon Volunteer and Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. Recently, Two New Miss Oregon Volunteers Were Crowned. But becoming a beauty queen is much more than...
