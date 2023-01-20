Read full article on original website
Connie Cain
3d ago
The whole 110 measure is a failure. And whoever thought it would be a good idea is out of their mind. All it has done is made the drug issue worse. People in the throes of addiction are not going to seek treatment. The crime rate and homelessness has gone up. It needs to be repealed and there needs to be more access to mental institutions and drug rehab centers.
Joy Thorson
3d ago
I think it's one of the stupidest decisions ever... What good could ever come of decriminalizing drugs? No wonder there are so many homeless people. It's heartbreaking.. Smh
James Brill
3d ago
Not to early at all. Look at the mess it has created. Suicides,Homeless, property devaluation,crime. You can't make progress on drugs.
focushillsboro.com
State Must Avoid Mistakes In Drug Policy Of Oregon
More information is becoming available on what not to do, such as directing individuals to treatment that is difficult to locate or nonexistent, as Washington lawmakers examine changes to the state’s drug laws. A statewide proposal decriminalizing small amounts of even the most deadly drugs for personal use was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. Instead of focusing on punishment, the strategy called for treatment groups to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana tax money.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Establishes A Free Hotline For Those Seeking Abortions
On Monday, the Oregon Department of Justice and several local legal firms announced the launch of a hotline to assist patients in gaining access to abortions. On Sunday, the United States celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, which was overruled by the same court a year ago in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
focushillsboro.com
Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report
The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
philomathnews.com
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
focushillsboro.com
According To Recent Climate Assessments Oregon Is Becoming Warmer
The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, published The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment in January. This report is a legally required biennial assessment of the state of Oregon’s climate science and the likely impacts of climate change on the state’s natural and human systems. Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz, and Andrew Fountain, all researchers at Portland State University, were among the more than 60 coworkers from around the state who contributed to the paper.
Oregon Attorney General Announces 2023 Legislative Package
SALEM, OREGON—As the 2023 Oregon Legislature gets underway, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced her legislative policy priorities for the legislative session. The AG’s proposed legislation arises in large part from two long-standing attorney general task forces that helped develop major bills around comprehensive consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Other key pieces of her agenda include further codifying abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs case, and finally making DIY “ghost guns” illegal in Oregon.
Oregon ranks worst in the country for drug problems: Report
A new report by the National Drug Helpline shows Oregon as the state with the worst drug problems in the United States.
Phys.org
Latest climate assessment says Oregon is getting warmer
The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment—a legislatively mandated biennial assessment of the state of Oregon-related climate change science and the likely effects of climate change on the state's natural and human systems—was released in January by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, housed at Oregon State University. More than 60 collaborators from around the state contributed to the report, including Portland State researchers Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz and Andrew Fountain.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon’s Bee-Themed License Plate Now Available
New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators. There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s...
WWEEK
There’s an Overlap Between Chronic Homelessness and What Oregon Does Worst
In Oregon, a state heralded for its recreational outdoor lifestyle, a state whose largest city has a massive community of bike riders, there is a chronic shortage of rehab beds for patients with brain injuries. How?. Despite the intersection of untreated brain trauma and our crisis of untreated mental illness...
publicnewsservice.org
Bill Extends Food Aid to All Oregonians Regardless of Immigration Status
A big gap exists in who can receive food assistance in Oregon, and some lawmakers want to bridge the divide this session. Federal law excludes people who are undocumented from programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the country's largest food assistance program. The Food for All Oregonians bill would extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, U.S. Compacts of Free Association citizens and other Oregonians who arrived as immigrants or refugees.
focushillsboro.com
Chronic Homelessness And The Worst Things Oregon Does Are Related
There is a chronic scarcity of rehabilitation beds for people who have brain injuries in the state of Oregon, which is ironic given that Oregon is celebrated for its recreational outdoor lifestyle and that its major city has a vast community of bike riders. How?. Chronic Homelessness And The Worst...
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
Oregon ranks highly in personal income. Some of its least populous counties, not so much.
Of the many divisions between urban and rural Oregon, personal income is among the starkest. People living near Oregon’s biggest cities earn nearly twice as much as those living in remote, sparsely populated areas. That’s according to a new report from the Oregon Employment Department. For example, Washington...
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
State elections officials chose not to investigate residency complaint against new Democratic state representative
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly...
Bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021. HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by...
