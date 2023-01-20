ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most

If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
COLORADO STATE
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

