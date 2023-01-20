TOPEKA, Kan. – The Tiger track and field team racked up seven provisional performances and took home two first-place finishes at the Washburn Rust Buster Saturday (Jan. 21). Mattie Rossi was responsible for three provisional performances on the day, doing so in the 60m hurdles, the long jump and the 4x400m relay. The senior placed third in the finals of the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.70 and finished second in the long jump with a top mark of 18-6.5. She finished the day alongside Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans and Taylor Savolt with a second-place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.95. That time ranks fifth at FHSU during the NCAA DII era.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO