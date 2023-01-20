Read full article on original website
tigermedianet.com
Student Engagement set to host dodgeball tournament
Dodgeball is coming to Fort Hays State University. On Wednesday, February 1, Student Engagement will host a new event for the students of FHSU to participate in – a fun-filled night of amicable rivalry through the childhood game of dodgeball. Student Engagement Specialist Parker Opat explains that although the...
tigermedianet.com
7 provisionals, 2 champs at Topeka indoor meet
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Tiger track and field team racked up seven provisional performances and took home two first-place finishes at the Washburn Rust Buster Saturday (Jan. 21). Mattie Rossi was responsible for three provisional performances on the day, doing so in the 60m hurdles, the long jump and the 4x400m relay. The senior placed third in the finals of the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.70 and finished second in the long jump with a top mark of 18-6.5. She finished the day alongside Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans and Taylor Savolt with a second-place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.95. That time ranks fifth at FHSU during the NCAA DII era.
tigermedianet.com
Wrestling falls to ranked opponents at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY, Neb. – The 17th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team fell behind early in each of their three duals on Saturday (Jan. 22) at the Midwest Duals. The Tigers (1-10) were defeated by No. 23 Chadron State, No. 20 Northern State, and No. 23 Western Colorado. Fort Hays State wrestlers combined for three pins and two decisions on the day.
tigermedianet.com
Second-half rally helps FHSU win to victory
EMPORIA, Kan. – A dominant second half helped the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team hand Emporia State its eighth-straight loss Sunday afternoon, 77-68 (Jan. 22). The Tigers (15-6, 10-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before outscoring the Lady Hornets (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) 45-28 after halftime to complete the comeback. It was the largest deficit overcome by the Tigers this season.
