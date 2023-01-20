There will always be interesting vignettes in sports histories, some current, but most of them retold with a new perspective as a fragile world turns. When the Coaches All-America game was played in Atlanta in the sixties, I was fortunate to spend time with the elite coaches of the era who were picked to coach in the game. John McKay, then at Southern California, was a regular for a couple of summers and so was Joe Paterno of Penn State.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO