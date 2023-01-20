Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia's Stetson Bennett wins 2022 Manning Award as nation's top quarterback
Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Bennett is the fourth straight quarterback from the Southeastern Conference to earn the honor.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Broderick Jones Shows off Freak Athleticism on Hardwood
Broderick Jones has been a mainstay on the Bulldog's offensive line for Georgia's past 2 National Title runs. Starting all 12 regular season games for the Bulldogs this past season, the Lithonia, Georgia native was selected to the All-SEC 1st team after allowing just one QB hit and no sacks in the 2022 football season.
Henry County Daily Herald
SMITH: Unlike past national champions, voters won't play huge role in Georgia football's three-peat attempt
There will always be interesting vignettes in sports histories, some current, but most of them retold with a new perspective as a fragile world turns. When the Coaches All-America game was played in Atlanta in the sixties, I was fortunate to spend time with the elite coaches of the era who were picked to coach in the game. John McKay, then at Southern California, was a regular for a couple of summers and so was Joe Paterno of Penn State.
Henry County Daily Herald
Ola boys, Eagle's Landing girls win Henry County swimming championships
The chase for Henry County swimming supremacy was settled Friday as the Ola boys and the Eagle’s Landing girls earned the team championships. Ola scored 388 points in the boys meet to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 331. Dutchtown was a close third at 320, as was Eagle’s Landing in fourth at 312. They were followed by Luella (fifth, 227), Woodland (sixth, 148), Locust Grove (seventh, 113), Stockbridge (eighth, 45) and Hampton (ninth, 20) in the boys standings.
Henry County Daily Herald
City road project along East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge set to begin
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge residents should expect a slight delay as an additional road project gets underway. The city of Stockbridge announced that its road project along East Atlanta Road from North Henry Boulevard to Love Street will begin this week.
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Life of luxury in Suwanee
This luxury estate in Suwanee boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across just over 9,000 square feet. The house welcomes you in with a two story foyer showcasing the architectural designed staircase.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough enters agreement with Henry County for aquatic center
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center. The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County applying for transportation grants
McDONOUGH — Henry County is applying for three grants to help pay for road projects throughout the county. If approved, the grants will be awarded by the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The GTIB is administered by the State Road and Tollway Authority and offers grants and low-interest loans to “highly competitive transportation projects that have enhanced mobility and driven economic development in local communities throughout Georgia.”
Henry County Daily Herald
Comprehensive Master Plan approved for Henry County parks and recreation
McDONOUGH — The county’s Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward to create a Comprehensive Master Plan. Department Director Jonathan Penn outlined the rationale for the request.
