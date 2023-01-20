Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!British NewsCoolidge, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week
Whoever said you have to spend a lot of money to have fun was just plain wrong. This week around the Valley, you can party with wizards and muggles, hit up a dog-themed festival, and do some yoga at a swanky resort — all for free. Chocolate Class. All...
Phoenix New Times
A New Rooftop Bar is Opening in Downtown Phoenix. Here's An Exclusive Look at the Menu
Drawing inspiration from the biblical paradise, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has revamped its al fresco rooftop bar into a new concept called Eden. The revitalized space, formerly Lustre Rooftop Bar, opens on Wednesday, January 25, and Phoenix New Times got an exclusive first look at what’s on the menu for locals and guests alike.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Dry Cleaning, Will Sheff, King Pari
It’s a new week with new opportunities to experience live music in the Valley. Over the next four nights, you can check out performances by English post-punk band Dry Cleaning, indie pop duo King Pari, folk rockers Will Sheff and Okkervil River, and renowned blues guitarist/vocalist Robert Cray Band. Other highlights of this week’s concert calendar include Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra, a gig showcasing Flagstaff’s music scene, and a string quartet playing Radiohead tunes.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
phoenixwithkids.net
Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix
Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 20-22
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it will continue using a mass surveillance program, firefighters extinguished a restaurant fire in Phoenix on Friday and two people allegedly tied to homicides on New Year’s Day were arrested. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined...
Barro’s Pizza Opens New Chandler location
Barro’s Pizza is known for the fluffy crust, savory and sweet pizza sauce, chicken wings, pasta, salads and subs
East Valley Tribune
Chandler asks on GoFundMe vary widely
Christmas isn’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms, it’s a year-long activity – as it is for the largest and better-known GoFundMe.com. In Chandler alone, more than 1,000 people and groups have set up an account on that platform with requests for a broad range of activities, needs and wants.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain
10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Arizona
One of the most famous places to go shopping in Phoenix is Scottsdale Fashion Square. It is one of the biggest and best malls in Phoenix Arizona, especially if you are looking for luxury brands, since there are exclusive brand boutiques. And it is that here are several of the most expensive brands in the world such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Versace. There are also interesting shops such as the English fashion brand AllSaints, the sports brands Lululemon and Fabletics as well as Zara. And if you were left wanting more fashion, don't forget to go to the luxury department stores Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.
Salad & Go Will Bring its Healthy, Drive-Thru Convenience to 35th & Baseline
The nutritious and affordable meals that Executive Chef Daniel Patino made famous will be available in yet another area of Phoenix.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
New possible Rio Verde Foothills water plan being discussed
A new plan to get Rio Verde Foothills residents water from the Gila River Indian Community is being discussed.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in Gilbert
If you live in the East Valley, you’ve probably heard of the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch. This is a great destination for a nice nature walk. The preserve was created by the City of Gilbert in 1999 with the goal of creating an educational and recreational center as well as a wildlife preserve. Of the 110 acres that constitute the Preserve, 70 contain seven water recharge basins.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, such as losing one's culture and language.
