One of the most famous places to go shopping in Phoenix is ​​Scottsdale Fashion Square. It is one of the biggest and best malls in Phoenix Arizona, especially if you are looking for luxury brands, since there are exclusive brand boutiques. And it is that here are several of the most expensive brands in the world such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Versace. There are also interesting shops such as the English fashion brand AllSaints, the sports brands Lululemon and Fabletics as well as Zara. And if you were left wanting more fashion, don't forget to go to the luxury department stores Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

