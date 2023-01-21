ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Woman dies in Yonkers apartment building fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jBOb_0kLZP2sB00

A mother died in a Yonkers fire Thursday night that also displaced dozens of people. Fire officials said that her son is still alive, but not breathing on his own.

Fire officials said flames broke out around 4:20 p.m. and thick smoke quickly filled the building on Mulberry Street.

An 86-year-old woman, who was in a wheelchair, and her 68-year-old son were trapped inside and had to be carried down from the fourth floor of the burning building.

"It's four stories, the narrow hallway, the lady was wheelchair-bound, so it was a pretty amazing feat that they were able to get the people out," said Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Citrone. Crews immediately administered CPR, and the victims were taken to separate hospitals. Despite the heroic efforts by firefighters, the mother died overnight.

Officials on scene said they had to call for additional personnel to handle the fire, which was especially intense on the top floor, and eventually the roof collapsed.

Nine firefighters had to be taken to the emergency room with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Fire officials said nine families are now homeless, staying with friends and family, or in temporary housing supplied by the Red Cross.

Many tenants said the woman who died was the light of the neighborhood.

“It’s just sad and unfortunate because she’s been here a long time,” said Jennifer Bullock, a friend of the woman who died in the fire.

Bullock helped friends on Friday salvage belongings from the fire-ravaged apartment building. She was also mourning her friend, 86-year-old Mittie Rice, from the fourth floor. Bullock said Rice was full of love and made people around her feel great.

“She used to tell me all the time, 'I watch you all the time. I see you with your kids. You always have your kids looking nice.' She always had encouraging words to me,” Bullock said.

Bullock's family said Rice and her son, who lived with her, were burned and then rescued during the fire.

The building's landlord told News 12 he is upset for the nearly 40 people who lived in the building. Losing Rice has also hit him hard and said he knew her for about 10 years and called her "a sweetheart."

“She was the grandma of the block,” said her friend, Jacob Mata, who added that he will miss seeing her exercising and hanging out on the block.

“Always well-hearted, always going to church and stuff. You’ll see her every Sunday outside, early morning and at 2 o’clock when she used to come and stuff," Mata added.

News 12 was told the building will likely be condemned, but families who lived on the bottom floors may be able to retrieve belongings at some point.

The cause of the fire, which firefighters said the fire started in Rice’s apartment, had not been released as of Friday night.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bronx carbon monoxide scare prompts early-morning evacuations

NEW YORK -- It was an early-morning wake-up call Tuesday for residents in the Bronx when a carbon monoxide scare forced people out of their homes. It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Boston Road and 173rd Street in Crotona Park East. Firefighters were called to a report of a manhole fire with high carbon monoxide levels in the area. Crews rushed to evacuate nearby buildings. "It was kind of scary. I was sleeping just like 20 minutes ago, and then I hear banging on my door," one resident said. "I was just trying to go to sleep, because it's mad early. Trying to get up, trying to head to work. That's all you're trying to do. You're trying to get your energy," another resident added.No injuries were reported. 
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Driver, 42, Dies following Single-Vehicle Collision off Bronx River Parkway

A 42-year-old man has died following a road accident in the vicinity of the Bronx River Parkway, police said. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 9.06 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a single vehicle collision in the vicinity of Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway, located in the 49th Precinct.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy