Laurel County, KY

q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Unlawfully Entering Building, Arrested On Burglary Charges

An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1-22-23, Lieutenant Wayne Bird was dispatched to a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Lieutenant Bird requested the assistance of the Corbin City Police Department who responded promptly. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived and detained a male suspect that was on the scene. Other officers assisted in providing a perimeter in the area.
WOODBINE, KY
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. The first happened around 6:30 Friday night on North Main Street in front of the Monticello McDonald’s. Police say two cars were involved in that crash. We’re told one of the drivers, Jessica Daniels, 36, was pulling out of the restaurant and pulled into the path of a pickup truck with Emory Turner, 19, behind the wheel.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
RICHMOND, KY
wftgam.com

KSP Release The Identity Of Body Found After Police Chase

Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. Investigators say the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County when a trooper doing routine traffic patrols spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The driver, 54-year-old David Reed from St. Petersburg, Florida, initially pulled over but then took off again. The chase ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile-marker 45. A search of Reed’s Lincoln MKX, revealed a woman’s body in a plastic tote. Officials say there was trauma to her face and other injuries to her body including evidence of something caused by a weapon with an edge. Police say Reed had red stains on him believed to be blood. The body was later identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, West Virginia. Reed admitted to fighting with the woman in a hotel room near the interstate but did not say where exactly that was. It is unclear why they were in Kentucky, and the citation said Reed’s relationship to Carder was that of a stranger. An autopsy is underway but the results are still pending. The investigation is ongoing.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

HUNTINGTON, WV
WKYT 27

BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

BOYLE COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
BELL COUNTY, KY

