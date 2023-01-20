Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. Investigators say the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County when a trooper doing routine traffic patrols spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The driver, 54-year-old David Reed from St. Petersburg, Florida, initially pulled over but then took off again. The chase ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile-marker 45. A search of Reed’s Lincoln MKX, revealed a woman’s body in a plastic tote. Officials say there was trauma to her face and other injuries to her body including evidence of something caused by a weapon with an edge. Police say Reed had red stains on him believed to be blood. The body was later identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, West Virginia. Reed admitted to fighting with the woman in a hotel room near the interstate but did not say where exactly that was. It is unclear why they were in Kentucky, and the citation said Reed’s relationship to Carder was that of a stranger. An autopsy is underway but the results are still pending. The investigation is ongoing.

MADISON COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO