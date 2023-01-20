Read full article on original website
Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
Caught in the act: Police arrest man they found breaking into Whitley County home
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning. Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.
Man Arrested After Unlawfully Entering Building, Arrested On Burglary Charges
An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1-22-23, Lieutenant Wayne Bird was dispatched to a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Lieutenant Bird requested the assistance of the Corbin City Police Department who responded promptly. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived and detained a male suspect that was on the scene. Other officers assisted in providing a perimeter in the area.
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. The first happened around 6:30 Friday night on North Main Street in front of the Monticello McDonald’s. Police say two cars were involved in that crash. We’re told one of the drivers, Jessica Daniels, 36, was pulling out of the restaurant and pulled into the path of a pickup truck with Emory Turner, 19, behind the wheel.
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
Madison County man arrested on multiple drug charges, possible overdose
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possible overdose at a Dollar General store on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the Dollar General on Irvine Road the target vehicle was pulling onto the road, prompting a deputy to initiate a traffic stop.
Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
KSP Release The Identity Of Body Found After Police Chase
Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. Investigators say the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County when a trooper doing routine traffic patrols spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The driver, 54-year-old David Reed from St. Petersburg, Florida, initially pulled over but then took off again. The chase ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile-marker 45. A search of Reed’s Lincoln MKX, revealed a woman’s body in a plastic tote. Officials say there was trauma to her face and other injuries to her body including evidence of something caused by a weapon with an edge. Police say Reed had red stains on him believed to be blood. The body was later identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, West Virginia. Reed admitted to fighting with the woman in a hotel room near the interstate but did not say where exactly that was. It is unclear why they were in Kentucky, and the citation said Reed’s relationship to Carder was that of a stranger. An autopsy is underway but the results are still pending. The investigation is ongoing.
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime. Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students. After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate...
KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from one Southern Kentucky police department have been busy this week charging several people in two different theft cases. On Sunday afternoon, Monticello Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers arrived at the store, they discovered the two men accused of the theft had already left.
Dog rescued from steep drop off in Pulaski County
The Science Hill Fire Department was able to make a very special rescue on Sunday.
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a theft complaint for police escalated into an event that left one person recovering from burns. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs was called to a home off Highway 421 for a report of some people stealing items from the property.
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
