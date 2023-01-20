Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WLWT 5
Middletown man involved in shootout with police sentenced to more than 50 years in prison
LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man who got into a shootout with police in Turtlecreek Township in 2020 was sentenced Monday to 56 years to 61-and-a-half years in prison. Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty following a jury trial of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
WKYT 27
Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
WSAZ
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in the 7100 block of Foundry Row in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
Fox 19
4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
1 dead, another injured after being hit by truck in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead and another was injured after they were hit by a truck during a dispute in Butler County early Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. Fairfield Township police were called to the 3700 block of Canal Road for an unknown problem. When officers arrived...
fox56news.com
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Winchester police
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Winchester Police Department is searching for a man wanted for his part in an alleged armed robbery on Jan. 6. Robert Cody Williams, 35, has an active warrant for his arrest following an armed robbery said to have taken place at Fast Lane Tobacco.
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland Police have another request for assistance…
Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft. If you have any information please...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
Fox 19
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of shots fired in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of shots fired from a moving vehicle on Winton Road and Dutch Colony Drive in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
thebig1063.com
Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death
A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
Fox 19
Vandals cause irreparable damage to 100-year-old Northside church
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of St. Boniface Church in Northside are devastated after vandals defaced the doors of the century-old year house of worship over the weekend. “It’s really sad what they’ve done. I don’t even know how to describe it,” St. Boniface business manager Jenni Lindgren said.
wnewsj.com
WPD seeking details on suspicious person
WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
