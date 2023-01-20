An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:

