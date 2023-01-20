see also Rob Gronkowski doesn’t expect Tom Brady retirement as rumors swirl on QB’s next team All quiet on the Tom Brady front. Brady appeared on his weekly SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” with Jim Gray, and was asked if he has a timetable as to when he will decide whether he will retire or return for a 24th NFL season. “Jim, if I knew what I was going to f–king do, I’d have already f–king done it,” Brady, once again an NFL free agent, said. “I’m taking it a day at a time.” Gray pleaded that it was the question that everyone wanted to...

15 MINUTES AGO