Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Tom Brady isn’t sure what he’s going ‘to f–king do’ yet with NFL future
see also Rob Gronkowski doesn’t expect Tom Brady retirement as rumors swirl on QB’s next team All quiet on the Tom Brady front. Brady appeared on his weekly SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” with Jim Gray, and was asked if he has a timetable as to when he will decide whether he will retire or return for a 24th NFL season. “Jim, if I knew what I was going to f–king do, I’d have already f–king done it,” Brady, once again an NFL free agent, said. “I’m taking it a day at a time.” Gray pleaded that it was the question that everyone wanted to...
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Early Prediction On Who Will Be the Phillies' MVP
We take an early look at who will be the Philadelphia Phillies' MVP for the 2023 MLB season.
